An Umami Olive Wagyu dinner

Rey Co of Hightower, Inc., an importer and distributor of frozen food, carries the brand Umami — and olive-fed US Wagyu. He wanted to highlight this amazing beef and threw a dinner at M Dining & Bar to showcase Umami Olive Wagyu.

Founder and CEO of The Olive Feed Corporation, Gavin Dunne, flew in for the event and explained what made his beef different. He said Genuine Olive Fed Wagyu carries “The Certified Olive Fed Stamp” from The Olive Feed Corporation, meaning the animals have been fed with the correct amount of olive feed that has been prepared in a way that is safe and tasty for animal consumption. Cows that have been raised at their farms were raised in a humane and healthy environment. They use proprietary cooking methods to prepare olive feed and make it palatable, digestible and safe for animal consumption. These cooking methods slightly caramelize the feed and give it an amazing aroma and flavor, while importantly counteracting the detrimental impact of tannins on digestions and animal health. Gavin explained to me that plants in general have (minimal) toxins and their methods of cooking the feed get rid of these.

Chef Tom Bascon prepared a four-course dinner using Umami Wagyu paired with wines from Estate Wines chosen by sommelier Diego Virata.

He started with a delicious beef sashimi with sesame oil, yuzu soy, and red radish followed by a classic penne Bolognese.

The main course was a rib eye with bone marrow and red wine jus. Gavin also brought sea salt under the Umami brand (which will be available in Hightower soon) and I sprinkled this on my rib eye, which further enhanced its flavor. Tom’s cooking, as always, has never failed to my tummy and I happy!

His dessert of profiteroles with vanilla bean ice cream was amazing as well, but I again sprinkled a little of this wonderful salt Gavin had brought on my dessert, which made me enjoy it more!

Umami olive-fed US Wagyu impressed the whole table, including myself. I will be ordering this a lot from now on.

Chef Tom Bascon of M Dining

Friday chill out sessions at Nobu Manila

Enjoy entrancing DJ tracks, new-style Japanese cuisine matched with drinks and spirits, and an irresistible 50% off the promotional menu at Nobu every Friday night until March 31.

In the restaurant’s cabanas, patio and bar, Nobu Manila’s “Friday Chill-Out” brings to the metro’s entertainment landscape the hottest outdoor sundown session. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Nobu Manila’s happy hour on Friday nights offers 50% off on select specialties and beverages.

Have Nobu’s handcrafted cocktails, signature sake, wine, beer, liquor or mocktails paired with select dishes at half their standard prices! Food at 50% includes Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, Nobu tacos, and Rock Shrimp Tempura served with creamy spicy sauce, creamy jalapeño, or ponzu.

Premium sushi, sashimi, nigiri and maki; an array of kushiyaki or grilled and skewered meat and vegetables are served with Nobu’s custom sauces; salads, noodles, and dessert are also on the menu.

Beverages on the promotional menu include the brand’s signature sake: Ginjo Nigori (unfiltered, dry, and creamy); Nobu Soju (medium-bodied, dry and rich with a long, velvety finish); Nobu Junmai Daiginjo “The Sake” (medium-bodied, clean and complex with floral notes); and Nobu Special Reserve (full-bodied with a hint of yuzu served on the rocks).

The light, crisp and refreshing specialty cocktails are also not to be missed: Lychee Martini, Mango Passion Martini and Champagne 95. My favorites were the Japanese Bloody Mary and Japanese Sidecar.

Tempura shrimp in creamy, spicy sauce.

