Looking or the lost cow

Bohol has a lot of restaurants. In fact, some of the best Italian pizzas and pastas can be found there and there are numerous Italian places as well. But what happens when one craves for a good steak?

Amorita has the answer as it’s opened the only chophouse in Bohol! The Lost Cow is a premier steak house that opened last month at my favorite resort in Bohol. So I hopped on my Cebu Pacific flight and was in Bohol in an hour to discover their new restaurant!

Chef Greg Villalon created an extensive menu that would satisfy any carnivore’s craving! He prepared lots of interesting cocktails and side dishes, too. They have salads and seafood as well for vegetarians and pescatarians.

Do start with a cocktail. They have five unique signature cocktails and I really enjoyed “Frankly My Dear” — bacon bourbon whiskey infused with Angostura bitters and comes with a slice of bacon! I also liked “Maybe I Should”— Don Papa Rum with passion fruit and lime juices with Angostura bitters.

One must-have is “Chilling at the Cocktail Bar” — a cold platter of crab and prawn with smoked salmon remoulade, uni (sea urchin) cocktail sauce, and coconut vinegar mignonette. This is supposedly good for two to three people, but I probably could finish one on my own! Crab claws are in this platter so there is no need to do hard peeling!

Another crowd favorite is “Bridges of Madison County,” or roasted bone marrow with buttermilk biscuits. Share this dish, as the cholesterol isn’t meant for one person. Deadly but worth it!

There also is a platter of grilled sausages, thick-cut bacon, chicken served with several sauces and sides. My personal favorite was the tender and flavorful Matador — 500 grams of USDA Prime Ribeye. For bigger groups, order the tomahawk and the crispy pork knuckle! There are several side dishes to choose from as well.

My favorite dessert had to be “Marilyn Monroe” — a smoked cheesecake with cherry cola compote. It tastes exactly as described and is totally my type!

So next time you’re in Bohol and are craving for meat, check out what The Lost Cow has to offer!

