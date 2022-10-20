The Pink Ball

The Estee Lauder Group of Companies, together with Tessa Prieto, Kaye Tinga, Tim Yap, Yaparazzi, Tatler Philippines, and Shangri-la at The Fort hosted The Pink Ball, a fundraising charity gala for the benefit of the Philippine Foundation for Breast Care, Inc. (Kasuso Foundation).

Pink flowers and pink light filled the venue, where the mashed potatoes and cake served for dinner were also colored pink. Pink is the color of cancer awareness, and it was apt to have this charity ball this month, as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Guests were entertained with musical performances by Stephanie Kienle Gonzales, Ronnie Fortich, Gian Magdangal, Kayla Rivera, Arman Ferrer, Kate Torralba, and Martin Nievera.

Donated items up for auction included a Vespa S125 in white by Motoitalia Inc., an Omega Aqua Terra Watch by the Lucerne Group of Companies, a champagne semi-baroque pearl strand by Jewelmer, La Mer limited edition Crème de la Mer 500ml from the Estee Lauder Companies, “Monster in Pink” sculpture by Distort Monsters, an art piece by Jana Benitez and round-trip Business Class tickets and a one-night stay at Shangri-La Paris by the Shangri-La Group and Turkish Airlines.

Tina Cuevas and Salome Uy.

There was also a silent auction, which included an Estee Lauder Beautiful Magnolia 100ml autographed by Ana De Armas, and Aerin Rose De Grasse 50ml autographed by Aerin Lauder from the Estee Lauder Companies, art pieces by Soler Santos, an artwork by Tata Montilla, a pink Dyson and Nutribullet bundle by Whiteplane, Inc., carved Yellow Jade Flower earrings with Tsavorite flower and diamonds by Jul B. Dizon Jewellery, an art piece by Gig De Pio donated by Sheila Romero and an artwork by Michelle Perez from the artist and Finale Gallery.

The fundraising initiative of the gala raised P9.8 million in total from donations, charity gala table sales and from the evening’s auction. This will help to support 6,500 free mammograms for underprivileged women.

Remember that breast cancer can be treatable with early detection.

Jess Kienle Maxwell, Kate Torralba, and Steph Kienle Gonzalez.

* * *

