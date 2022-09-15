For diners who crave the unexpected

For the first time ever, Tatler Dining Philippines brings you Off Menu: a one-of-a-kind culinary experience designed for diners who crave the unexpected. Tatler Dining handpicked 12 of the country’s top chefs and teamed them together to create six pairs. On Sept. 23 and 24, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, each chef duo will present an exclusive, Off Menu dish that you cannot find at any of their restaurants.

Tatler Dining editor Isabel Martel Francisco said, “We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever public, ticketed event with Off Menu. At Tatler Dining we are all about sharing, and creating the best FandB experiences. We can’t wait to show you what we have planned.”

The following six chef collaborations are Margarita Forés and Don Baldosano; Josh Boutwood and Nicco Santos; Carlos Garcia and Tom Bascon; Patrick Go and JP Anglo; Joris Rycken and Carlo Miguel; and Miko Calo and Stephan Duhesme. This extraordinary food festival is complete with DJs and flowing The Singleton whisky, Don Julio tequila, Engkanto beer, bubbly and red wine throughout the evening. Each ticketholder will be able to try one dish from each station. This is presented by HSBC, supported by The Singleton and Shangri-La the Fort, Manila.

Zuellig Pharma Philippines market managing director Jannette Jakosalem.

A century of accessible healthcare

Congratulations to Zuellig Pharma for its 100th anniversary in the Philippines. This year’s celebration “Sandaang Taong, Kaagapay sa Buhay” was marked with a series of activities that highlights 10 decades of giving back to the community and its employees.

“We are a company built on the back of our people’s strength, hard work and resilience. We become stronger in the face of challenges because we are single-minded in the achievement of our mission of making quality healthcare more accessible for all,” said Zuellig Pharma market managing director Jannette Jakosalem.

The company launched “100 VoiZes” featuring 100 Zuellig Pharma past and present employees sharing their contributions to the healthcare sector and proudest moments as part of the Zuellig Pharma family.

The company also produced a centennial song, Himig Zuellig Pharma, that featured their employees and Asia’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer finalist Eleana Gabunada.

Zuellig also partnered with the City Government of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, and Johnson and Johnson Philippines for a tree-planting program launched as CommuniTree aiming to plant hundreds of endemic tree species nationwide.

“Zuellig Pharma’s “Sandaang”-themed celebration also signifies the 100 percent that the company gives to building a better future for the country and for Asia. “We are very pleased to work together with our various key stakeholders, along with the millions of Filipinos whose lives are impacted by the body of work we do every day,” said Zuellig Pharma Government Affairs, Communications and Sustainability head Chito Maniago.

The company also held its “KumuZtahan Thursdays,” a virtual meet-up where former and present senior company leaders inspired the community of employees with their success stories and a “Siglo Food Trip Friday” offering Filipino food for employees.

Studio N has its own fitness center and outdoor pool (artist’s perspective).

A wise investment

Hardworking OFWs need not look far and wide for a profitable investment opportunity. At Filinvest City in Alabang, Studio N by Filinvest Land Inc. presents a lot of possibilities to grow your hard-earned money. From its strategic location, state-of-the-art building amenities, features, and flexible payment schemes, this 25-story residential tower is a complete package. Studio N is found within Filinvest City’s Northgate Cyberzone, an award-winning and PEZA-registered IT park, touted as the premier business district in the Metro South.

Over the last 10 years, Filinvest City has flourished with 630 percent growth in land values or a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent, making it the ideal location for OFWs to settle down or grow their investment. Filinvest City has long been future-ready with all the essential and lifestyle facilities within range: from recreational sites, world-class hospitals to top educational institutions.

OFWs are sure to have a comfortable space that fits their lifestyle as Studio N has its own fitness center, outdoor pool, and a Gazebo Garden. Studio N tower offers round-the-clock security with CCTV cameras installed all over. Studio N also has 50% backup power that keeps residents comfortable in case of a power outage.

Enjoy all these with Studio N offering affordable standard schemes to adapt to the rising residential prices from 2022 onwards. For as low as P9,400 monthly you can be a property owner while watching your investment grow.

