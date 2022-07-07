The Third-Law effect

Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that “action and reaction are always equal but opposite in direction.” It is the law of action and reaction.

The husband-and-wife team of Josue Mangrobang and Malyn Bonayog explore this law in their latest joint exhibition at The Metro Gallery in San Juan City. They try to present their thoughts of action and reaction through a series of paintings, where they borrow ideas from each other and influence each other’s works.

Art writer Carlomar Arcangel Daoana noted in this exhibit that “If there is a main thematic preoccupation that both of the artists share, it is their contemplation of time itself: the evolution of the individual through the years, the anticipation of the future, the cherished objects that represent the past.”

The couple was very active in the art scene until around 2015 when Malyn got pregnant. They always wanted to have kids, so they concentrated on this first and accepted limited engagements and commissions in mostly group shows. The kids got bigger and they were ready to head back to the thriving Philippine art scene when Josue broke his elbow in 2018, which limited his ability to paint. He had to go through therapy for two years to be able to recover. With all these over, they are both now back to painting full-time.

Dino Gabito and Adrian Evangelista.

Josue finished a Bachelor’s degree in Art and Design, Major in Painting from the University of the Philippines, Diliman in 2001. Malyn finished with the same degree in 2005. Josue was a National Finalist, Philip Morris Philippines Art Awards in 2014 and 2008 and a semifinalist in the Metrobank Art and Design for Excellence (MADE) for the oil/acrylic base category in 2010 and 2005.

Malyn was a semifinalist for MADE (Oil/Acrylic Base Category) in 2010, 2008, and 2007. Both artists have several other citations as well.

I am happy to see that these two talented artists are back on track doing the thing they love most: painting! Such talent should never go unnoticed and be forgotten. I look forward to seeing more of their work in group and solo exhibitions.

* * *

The Metro Gallery is located at 214 B Ortega Street, San Juan City. Call (0917) 8944373 for inquiries.

Flower of Evil

Filipino metal sculptor Richard Buxani recently exhibited 11 black iron and brass sculptures from his Samurai, Athlete, and Warrior Collections.

The exhibit, which ran for a limited time in Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City, was co-hosted by Viu, PCCW Philippines’ leading pan-regional OTT video-streaming service, and its content partners, ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment.

OTT is a technology that allows content users to manage the process of delivering video content to multiple devices using the internet.

At the center of the show was a special artwork called “Flower of Evil,” which Buxani created with actor Piolo Pascual as part of his lead role in the Viu Original Adaptation of the Korean suspense drama of the same title.

Artist Richard Buxani, Viu Philippines’ country manager Arianne Kader-Cu, and actor Piolo Pascual lead a special exhibit with the “Flower of Evil” metal sculpture behind them.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.