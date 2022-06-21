Tips to keep home & career running smoothly

Lisset Laus-Velasco has over 20 years of executive experience as the former director of the LausGroup of Companies alongside her father, the late Pampanga scion Liberato “Levy” P. Laus.

Currently the chairman and CEO, Lisset leads over 65 LausGroup dealerships across Metro Manila, Central and Northern Luzon, along with its diverse company subsidiaries on non-life insurance, food, media, and hospitality.

Growing up, Lisset’s dream was to become a fashion designer and be active in the art scene. But fate had different plans for her. After taking Human Resource Management at the De La Salle University following the advice of her dad, she then proceeded to take her master’s degree in Business Management at the Asian Institute of Management.

Lisset was a Ford Salute to Dealer Honoree in 2021, given by the Ford Motor Company. Lisset was the only female and one of six honorees globally.

She has served on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) board as an independent director since 2019, and is the current corporate secretary of the Philippine Automotive Dealers Association (PADA).

Keeping true to her father’s legacy and commitment to countryside development, Lisset continues to expand the LausGroup’s reach and influence, demonstrating her passion for valuable service to the community and the region. As CEO, she spearheads LausGroup’s Corporate Social Responsibility programs and is involved in advocacy work in the fields of health, environment, and education.

Her focus and goals over the next 10 years? “Working on the next generation and keeping the legacy of our dad in business and in the community alive,” shares Lisset.

When I asked her how she manages to balance her career and family life, she answered that it is “not easy but I am able to fulfill my duties as a career woman because I have a very supportive husband and family. To relax, I disconnect myself from social media every now and then and just focus on myself and family. “

She attributes her success to the inspiration given by her dad and her energy from her mom. “There’s no one way to approach motherhood — or parenthood, for that matter — as we all have our own preferences and personalities. Much of what I know now I owe to my parents,” Lisset adds.

Lisset with husband Dino, daughters Mika and Reese.

Lisset shares tips on balancing family and work:

1. Form a habit or routine. Whether on a workday, a weekend or a holiday, I try to wake up at the same hour every day where I start my day with a prayer and my 10/10/10 (10 minutes of reading, reflection and gratitude each). Having a foolproof routine to get by and start my days with makes a lot of difference.

2. Prioritize and organize. We are all given the same amount of hours in a day; what works for me is the ability to utilize time according to what outcome I would like to achieve. How I do this is by establishing my to-do list for the day so that I have a clear plan. With work as the most demanding schedule of the day, I still try to find some quiet time for myself and family.

3. Use pen and paper as tools. I never rely on my memory, so whenever an idea comes or something I need to do or accomplish or something I need to remember, I make it a point to write it down so I will not forget.

4. Cherish every moment. Our kids grow up so fast and I am glad that I have not missed any important activity while they were growing up. I would try to find time to be there and cheer them on. Eventually they will have to raise their own families, and we would like them to give the same importance to their own.

5. Be in a community of like-minded individuals. Our circle defines who we can be. It is also a community where we can rely on each other in good and bad times.

6. Take things one day at a time. I wear several hats in a day and what I’ve learned is not to get overwhelmed with the different things I need to accomplish. I need to take some time and just do them one at a time.

7. Self-care. The only gift I can give to my family is to make sure that I am healthy enough to be able to take care of them.

8. Enjoy. The gift of life is meant to be enjoyed and appreciated.

9. Six to eight hours of sleep every day. One thing I have learned from my dad is the ability to recharge and take six to eight hours’ sleep every day. Our body needs this time to prepare us for what we are to face tomorrow. I learned that rest is as productive as working.

10. Count your blessings. Each and every day is a blessing. Everything around me is a blessing; no matter how hard life is, I am grateful.

