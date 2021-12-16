



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Newsmakers

                        
The first Visayas art fair

                        

                        
THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
The first Visayas art fair
Ribbon cutting: (front row) Cebu Design Week president Christina Gaston, SHS Foundation Batch 85 president Anthony Ting, Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation president Christina Lo, Chinese Consul Jia Li, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Sec. Michael Dino, Mayor Michael Rama, DTI Asst. Sec. Aster Caberte, DTI regional director Nannette Arbon; (Back row) Fidel Sarmiento, Charlie Co, Ronald Ventura Photos by Pepper Teehankee on a Leica C Digital Camera

                        

                           
The first ever Visayas Art Fair held at Montebello Hotel in Cebu City was an event initiated by the National Commission for Culture and Arts, together with the Cebu Design Week Inc., Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Sacred Heart School for Boys Batch 1985 Foundation, and the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation.



The Sacred Heart School (SHS) Batch 85 held the ArTabang 4: Silent Auction to benefit various disaster relief efforts and art organizations in the Philippines. All works for the auction were donated by the artists, including Ronald Ventura, Dino Gabito, Randalf Dilla, Joel Chavez, and Cebuano Mark Copino.



ArTabang has been assisting the rehabilitation of communities such as the P2-million donation to the Aboitiz Foundation Inc. for Northern Cebu, which was devastated by typhoon Yolanda and P1 million to the Roof Relief Project of Gawad Kalinga for Ormoc City that was affected by the earthquake.



The three-day fair featured activities that included the main exhibition of several galleries, including a number from Manila, the all-women exhibition “By No Means,” an exhibition by the father of abstract expressionism in Cebu, Tito Cuevas, called “In Bold Strokes,” and the Makers’ Pop-Up Market.







Amanda LuYm and Cacay Moras







The Kalibutan Project of the Department of Trade and Industry Region 7, which the Design Center of the Philippines supported, also joined the fair.



Another activity was the launching of the “I Love Filipino Design Activity Book” that featured works from 19 prestigious names in the Philippine design industry, including Happy Garaje, Vito Selma, Debbie Palao, and multi-awarded designer and artist Kenneth Cobonpue, who put up his first immersive light installation “Curio.”



Chocolate Queen Raquel Toquero-Choa of the Chocolate Chamber had several sessions to showcase how cacao can be transformed into various products.



The Cebu Wear Fashion Show featured Miss Cebu candidates that celebrated hablon, the woven fabric of Cebu, as seen and felt in the designs by Dexter Alazas.



A printmaking workshop and on-the-spot painting competition were also held during this exciting first Visayan Art Fair.



It was a roaring success and I can’t wait to go back for the second edition next year!







Enzo Dino







* * *



Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      ART FAIR
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The first Visayas art fair
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
The first Visayas art fair


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first ever Visayas Art Fair held at Montebello Hotel in Cebu City was an event initiated by the National Commission for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where does envy bring us?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Where does envy bring us?


                              

                                                                  By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Envy deters us from seeing the bigger picture. “Envy allows us not to enrich ourselves. It stunts our personal growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Franz Pumaren: True-blue public servant
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Franz Pumaren: True-blue public servant


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Adyed-in-the-wool Green Archer during his school days, and award-winning coach for the De La Salle Green Archers at the UAAP...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boholano eats at Amorita
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Boholano eats at Amorita


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Amorita Resort is the flagship property of One-Of Collection and is the leading luxury resort in Bohol that features 82 suites...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wagyu Studio turns one
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Wagyu Studio turns one


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
LA, Mico, Lui and fourth partner Carlo Alvarez took a big gamble by opening Wagyu Studio during the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'CFO' of the year 2021'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
'CFO' of the year 2021'


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
That, in a nutshell, was how MVP Group and PLDT Inc. chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan  described Anabelle Lim-Chua, PLDT’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with