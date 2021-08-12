






































































 




   

   









After the deluge comes the dawn
Authors Jack Teotico and Ricky Francisco

                     

                        

                           
After the deluge comes the dawn

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Last May 2020, in the midst of the uncertainty and the first ECQ lockdown of the country, Galerie Joaquin and Fundacion Sanso came up with an online exhibition that featured Presidential Medal of Merit Awardee Juvenal Sanso’s paintings as the inspiration for hope.



Sanso overcame his trauma from World War II through his art. Seeing parallels between the experience of a world war and the global pandemic, the partnership saw that Sanso’s transcendence of his trauma from war might be an inspiration for others who were overwhelmed by what was happening. Entitled “After the Deluge Comes the Dawn: Sanso’s Paintings of Optimism and Hope,” the exhibition was held to express gratitude for the 38 years of friendship between Galerie Joaquin founder Jack Teotico and Sanso.  With over 140 artworks, the exhibition warranted my friends Jack and Fundacion Sanso’s director, Ricky Francisco, to write a book inspired by the exhibition.



After the Deluge Comes the Dawn is a hardbound, full-color book with 224 pages, and a dust jacket designed by Carlo Abello, under the art direction of Abby Frias Teotico, the photography of Abdullah Ali Mapandi, and the coordination of Grace Ng.  It features the essays of Jack and Ricky and a timeline written by the late art critic Dr. Reuben Cañete. Published only as an edition of 500 copies, the book itself will surely be a collector’s item in a few years.







Inside the book







After the Deluge Comes the Dawn will have an online launch this Saturday, Aug.14 at 3 p.m., broadcasted simultaneously on the Facebook pages of Fundacion Sanso and Galerie Joaquin. The book will be available at a special pre-launch price of P1,800 at the Galerie Joaquin online shop and the Facebook page and Instagram page of Fundacion Sanso. For inquiries, contact Galerie Joaquin at (0915) 414-5502, the Fundacion Sanso Facebook page, or email info@galeriejoaquin.com.







Marketing director of Kuya J Group Ton Gatmaitan







Popeyes pops up in the north!



Popeyes just headed north with the opening of its 15th store located at The Annex, SM North Edsa! Popeyes’ second store opening for 2021 was a festive celebration where guests sang and danced to the lively tunes from the marching band, participated in exciting games and prizes and, of course, indulged in Popeyes’ signature offerings.



Residents within and in neighboring areas of the North can now have their fill of my favorite fried chicken that’s juicy but not greasy and packed with distinct, Cajun-inspired flavors from Louisiana, USA.







From left: Landers Central COO Erwin Lee; PLK Philippines operations manager Alexander Yomo Salazar; SM City North EDSA mall manager, Don Edward Vijandre and SM City North EDSA assistant vice president for operations Jocelyn Ann Clarino







There’s also the all-time favorite honey biscuits, burgers, Cajun fries, as well as the Popeyes spaghetti, which is exclusive to branches in the Philippines only, and the super famous US Spicy Chicken Sandwich — the same sandwich that went viral for selling out quickly during its launch in the Philippines in October 2020.



Safety protocols such as practicing social distancing and wearing of masks and shields at all times except when eating are enforced in all Popeyes stores.




 



Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

