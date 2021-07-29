Freshly brewed: Starbucks x Fila

The Starbucks x Fila collection is a collaboration that fuses Fila’s Italian-heritage inspiration with iconic coffee giant Starbucks. This limited-edition line offers a modern interpretation of two classics and is based on the iconic color palette of Fila and timeless branding of Starbucks. The line consists of bags, drink containers, and other wearable items. They even offer a reusable plastic straw in a small, adorable container.

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality Arabica coffee. With several stores around the globe, the company is now the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world.

Fila started its textile beginnings in Biella, Italy, in 1911 and introduced its colors on the tennis court in 1973 with the brand taking pride in creating designs as bold and breathtaking as its wearers, many of whom are current top tennis players.

A small afternoon launch was hosted by Fila’s Cris Albert at the Fila headquarters in Taguig. Guests were antigen tested prior to entry and enjoyed an afternoon of coffee and food from Starbucks! Champagne was served as well. Each guest also had a chance to spin a wheel to win some of the Starbucks x Fila items.

The designer collaboration is now available at select Starbucks stores and the Starbucks flagship store on Lazada while supplies last.

Pacquiao vs. Spence on tap DMV

Philippine-based TAP Digital Media Ventures Corp. (TAP DMV) has signed a License Agreement with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao to secure exclusive broadcast/exhibition rights for his highly anticipated bout against the undefeated WBC and IBF Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22 (Philippine time) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Fans can watch the fight on TapSports, TapEdge, Premier Tennis and Premier Football, available on SkyCable, Cignal, Air Cable, and CableLink.

The Superfight will also be shown on GMA, Tap’s free-to-air telecast partner. Fans also have the option to watch ad free on pay-per-view through their cable television providers. And as a special offer, Tap DMV is making the Pacquiao vs. Spence fight available for free by subscribing to their Sports & Entertainment subscription streaming service, TapGo.

President and CEO of TAP DMV Celinda De Guia said, “We are tremendously excited to be working with Manny Pacquiao and we are equally grateful for the opportunity to bring this super fight to Filipino fans. In the wake of the challenges brought on by this pandemic, we remain steadfast partners in delivering topnotch sports and entertainment properties that aim to improve content consumption of our audiences.”

Chairman of TAP DMV Renen De Guia adds, “It is a great honor for our team to be part of the continuing legacy of one of boxing’s all-time greats. We are truly proud to be a part of this historic fight which will surely bring inspiration and honor to our country.”

Renen De Guia, Manny Pacquiao, Celinda De Guia

Pacquiao said, “Isa nanamang pagkakatoon ang laban na ito para maipakita sa buong mundo ang tapang at galing ng mga Pilipino. Sa tulong ng makabagong teknolohiya kaakibat ang Tap DMV, mas-maraming Pilipino pa ang magiging saksi sa paghatid natin ng tagumpay para sa bayan. (This fight is another chance to show the whole world the courage and excellence of Filipinos. With the help of new technology, in affiliation with Tap DMV, more Filipinos will witness our delivery of victory for the country.)”

Good luck, Manny!

* * *

