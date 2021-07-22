






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
A triple birthday celebration
Sen. Sonny and Tootsy Angara

                     

                        

                           
A triple birthday celebration

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - July 22, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Palacio de Memoria was the perfect place for pals Tootsy Angara, Barbie Tiangco, and Kathy Babst to hold an intimate birthday celebration. The venue was a retrofitted airplane set against the lush gardens of Palacio de Memoria for a fun, private, travel-themed celebration.



Tootsy said, “I think we haven’t traveled for so long, so it’s like there’s some kind of equity to this being here and at the same time, it’s the nearest place to Manila City. It’s a beautiful environment, an hour and a half away. I think this is the only place 20 minutes away from the Metro. So it’s different, it’s exciting, because it’s a new place.”



Barbie is always on the lookout for interesting spaces and unique places to hold events and parties, so when she saw The Palacio on Instagram and found out that the restaurant there was The Loggia by Margarita Forés, she knew it was the perfect place to hold the event. Barbie says, “The place is beautiful. So, we all had early dinner here two weeks ago and we saw it was beautiful. So we’re sold!”



Joining the intimate birthday bash were the husbands of the celebrants, Senator Sonny Angara, Raymond Babst, and John Tiangco, plus their close friends Derrick and Ria Santos, Tonito and Reg Payumo, Jopet Santos, and A.P. and Michelle Bartolome.



Kathy said that they would definitely visit The Palacio again, especially because of its safe outdoor dining setup. She adds, “I think that’s one of the reasons why we chose the place. When we were looking for a venue, an outdoor setting was important. I think everyone would want to be outdoors in the beginning. And most especially when we saw the plane, we got sold already!”



All guests had their antigen tests beforehand, as required by the venue, which also implemented strict health protocols during the event for the safety of the guests.



Palacio de Memoria is open for intimate events, weddings, and guided tours at a limited capacity.



Visitors can also indulge in Italian meals at The Loggia by Margarita Forés, which is open for takeaway and dine in with an al fresco setup. In addition, Palacio de Memoria plans to hold more safe and cultural events in the future, such as the European-inspired Flea Market, one of those events I really look forward to!




 



* * *



Visit www.palaciodememoria.com and follow @thepalaciodememoria on Facebook and @palacio.de.memoria on Instagram. Call (0997) 799-8187 or (02) 8253-3994 or email hello@palaciodememoria.com for inquiries.



* * *



Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      PALACIO DE MEMORIA
                                                      TOOTSY ANGARA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 This survivor turned her &lsquo;corona&rsquo; into a crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
This survivor turned her ‘corona’ into a crown


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Cynthia U. Santiago or “Chay,” editor of several publications, former editor of MOD magazine and my “classmate”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where would you travel to if you could?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Where would you travel to if you could?


                              

                                                                  By Mons Romulo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Now is not the best time to travel. Even if one were able to deal with all the precautions and restrictions, one should still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The resilient filipino microentrepreneur
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
The resilient filipino microentrepreneur


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards, an initiative of Citi Foundation in collaboration with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A career in the military
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
A career in the military


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Back in the day, it seemed, many children dreamt of being in the armed forces.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Get Polarized&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
‘Get Polarized’


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
I’ve been to the Arctic Circle, via the Lapland in Finland, and even had a photo opportunity with the man touted to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 God resides in Reposo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
God resides in Reposo


                              

                                                                  By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Out of the ordinariness of the day, something extraordinary happens when I bike.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with