A triple birthday celebration

Palacio de Memoria was the perfect place for pals Tootsy Angara, Barbie Tiangco, and Kathy Babst to hold an intimate birthday celebration. The venue was a retrofitted airplane set against the lush gardens of Palacio de Memoria for a fun, private, travel-themed celebration.

Tootsy said, “I think we haven’t traveled for so long, so it’s like there’s some kind of equity to this being here and at the same time, it’s the nearest place to Manila City. It’s a beautiful environment, an hour and a half away. I think this is the only place 20 minutes away from the Metro. So it’s different, it’s exciting, because it’s a new place.”

Barbie is always on the lookout for interesting spaces and unique places to hold events and parties, so when she saw The Palacio on Instagram and found out that the restaurant there was The Loggia by Margarita Forés, she knew it was the perfect place to hold the event. Barbie says, “The place is beautiful. So, we all had early dinner here two weeks ago and we saw it was beautiful. So we’re sold!”

Joining the intimate birthday bash were the husbands of the celebrants, Senator Sonny Angara, Raymond Babst, and John Tiangco, plus their close friends Derrick and Ria Santos, Tonito and Reg Payumo, Jopet Santos, and A.P. and Michelle Bartolome.

Kathy said that they would definitely visit The Palacio again, especially because of its safe outdoor dining setup. She adds, “I think that’s one of the reasons why we chose the place. When we were looking for a venue, an outdoor setting was important. I think everyone would want to be outdoors in the beginning. And most especially when we saw the plane, we got sold already!”

All guests had their antigen tests beforehand, as required by the venue, which also implemented strict health protocols during the event for the safety of the guests.

Palacio de Memoria is open for intimate events, weddings, and guided tours at a limited capacity.

Visitors can also indulge in Italian meals at The Loggia by Margarita Forés, which is open for takeaway and dine in with an al fresco setup. In addition, Palacio de Memoria plans to hold more safe and cultural events in the future, such as the European-inspired Flea Market, one of those events I really look forward to!

Visit www.palaciodememoria.com and follow @thepalaciodememoria on Facebook and @palacio.de.memoria on Instagram. Call (0997) 799-8187 or (02) 8253-3994 or email hello@palaciodememoria.com for inquiries.

