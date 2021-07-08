A nudge for safety

Paalalabas” is a combination of paalala and paglabas. This is the new campaign launched by design industry leaders, including the Design Advisory Council and the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP), led by the Communication Design Association of the Philippines, to encourage Filipinos to practice more vigilant health and safety practices.

The campaign serves as a nudge, utilizing positive reinforcement and indirect suggestions as ways to influence behavior and decision-making.

During the Zoom launch, executive director of DCP Rhea Matute said, “Life may have started to go back to normal in many aspects, but the threat is still present. We want our Paalalabas campaign to focus on reminding everyone that the threat is still present, and there are a lot of things we can do to protect ourselves and everyone around us.”

Paalalabas leverages indirect suggestions to empower people to act, rather than compel them to follow rules. The campaign’s main call to action is “mag-mask, mag-distancing, magtulungan.” These are visible in their facemasks, face shields, signs, and shirts. The catchy design will make people notice the message.

The campaign will be rolled out nationwide and over numerous channels accessible to all Filipinos. Currently, Paalalabas is setting up its city lab in coordination with the Intramuros Administration, with support from the agency behind the Paalalabas visuals, Canva.

The Intramuros city lab will initially benefit micro, small, and mini enterprises around the area, including carinderia owners, e-cab or e-tricycle drivers and operators, and other smaller business units around the walled city.

I really hope this campaign will remind people about safety measures needed, especially during this time of COVID concerns.

One with the nation

Distinguished speakers shared insights and initiatives on promoting a more inclusive financial ecosystem for Filipinos during “One with the Nation: Forging Public-Private Partnerships Towards Digital Inclusion in the Philippines,” a webinar organized by GCash, the country’s number-one mobile wallet app.

Speakers from both public and private sectors included Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Benjamin Diokno and deputy director for Payment Systems Atty. Leah M. Irao; Makati Mayor Abby Binay; congressman Jose Enrique Garcia; DSWD director Wayne Belizar; Bureau of Treasury of the Philippines OIC deputy treasurer Ed Marino; GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon; vice president for Enterprise Jose Luis Reyes; and AVP and head of Public Sector & Partnerships Cathlyn Pavia.

The webinar also tackled the successful projects implemented in partnership with GCash, such as the Makati LGU-GCash Makatizen ID card; SSS-GCash partnership for fast and secure disbursement of SSS benefits; and the safe and timely distribution of funds for the DSWD’s Social Amelioration Program.

GCash will be collaborating with more local government units and other national government agencies to promote digital synergy and achieve financial inclusion for all with innovative solutions to make Filipino lives better, especially during these very uncertain times.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.