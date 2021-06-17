Truffles all year round at Caruso

Caruso Ristorante Italiano in Makati City is one of my go-to Italian restaurants and I took one lunch there when restrictions were eased. They have been serving authentic and delicious Italian cuisine since 2002, driven by one man’s passion for real, traditional authenticity in this age of social media and the new normal. It’s all about food the way Emilio Mina remembers having it growing up in Milan using only the finest and freshest ingredients and prepared the traditional Italian way.

Caruso aims to be the “Truffle Capital” of the Philippines throughout the year as they fly in Alba’s famed white truffles from Northern Italy from October to January, Bianchetto from January to April and black truffles from April to October, so diners at Caruso Ristorante Italiano can experience fresh truffles in a variety of dishes.

I personally like it served fresh over their homemade Tagliolini, but one can have it over Caruso’s veal carpaccio or eggs Piedmont with asparagus. It’s really a toss-up between my two favorite appetizers: their rolled crepe stuffed with porcini mushroom sauce (Rotolino con funghi porcini dell Ossola) or the Parma ham with fresh melon (Prosciutto di Parma con melone).

You’re guaranteed to enjoy whichever you order, but I had both for lunch. We also opted for the Napoletana pizza with anchovies — simple yet full of flavor! We had a sampler of three kinds of pasta: garganelli di mamma Martina, tagliatelle alla crema di tartufo, and ravioloni Emiliani ripieni al burro salvia. All were excellent, which proves their pasta dishes are all amazing!

Since we always have meat, we decided to try their fish dishes, which I have never tried. The trancio di salmone al cartoccio or salmon baked in parchment paper was interesting since the flavors of the vegetables flavored the salmon while it was being “steamed” in the oven. I enjoyed the salmone fresco agrumi or salmon with orange sauce, but the one I really liked was their lapu-lapu alla Favignana or grouper fillet with capers and olives. These dishes went well with your choice of either mashed potatoes or spinach.

A perfect lunch ended with heavenly desserts: panna cotta and tiramisu.

JC Wines sponsored our wine for lunch with Chandon sparkling wines from Argentina, the latest product from Moet Hennessy. Chandon Delice is a semi-sweet sparkling wine perfect for summer, which may be sipped as is or with ice plus your favorite garnish. The three variants may be ordered by messaging @jc_wines on Instagram and will be delivered to your doorstep!

In keeping with the times, Caruso Ristorante Italiano implements the latest mandatory health and safety protocols for your peace of mind in this new normal.

Caruso Ristorante Italiano is located on the ground floor of LRI Design Plaza, 210 Nicanor Garcia, Makati City. Call their landline at 8895-8790 to check on truffle availability or to pick up your orders. You may also order from foodpanda.ph.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.