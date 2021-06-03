






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Juxtaposed between order and complexity
Carlo Tanseco with curator Ricky Francisco

                     

                        

                           
Juxtaposed between order and complexity

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
I have known Carlo Tanseco since we were kids. His mom used to run the store Tickles in Greenhills and I’d see him there. I had really no idea he even painted and was pleasantly surprised to see his artworks at Art Fair Philippines 2021. I was quite impressed.



Creating this collection started out as an idea because of being stuck at home and having enough time to paint during the lockdown. This resulted in a trove of paintings that were featured in his show “Juxtaposed Between Order & Complexity,” which Ricky Francisco curated. The main concept of the collection was to break patterns, violate order, and disrupt symmetry in each piece that was showcased in Art Cube Gallery for Art Fair Philippines.



Tanseco shares that irony, contrast, and duality are the main drivers of his inspiration and that this concept has been in his mind for years and that the unfortunate events that unfolded last year helped his concept take shape. He says, “A pandemic heightened my sense of mortality, and that is very liberating.”



For Tanseco, art is like a vaccine; one needs a vaccine to protect their physical health while art is something that can be used for the healing of one’s mental health. He adds, “The pandemic made this duality more evident. I am so amused at how each one’s reality can be as different as night and day. It’s nothing new, but I guess in this Age of Information, it is more pronounced — fake news versus real news. So, right now, this is how I see the subject and the narrative, but it is presented in such a way that it encourages interpretation from the audience.”



Check out these photos of his acrylic-on-canvas pieces; the new artist does have a lot of potential.



Art Fair Philippines may be over but the works can still be viewed this month at https://artfairphilippines.com/ . Check out   



">www.artcubephilippines.com. 



 



* * *



Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      CARLO TANSECO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 From college to career
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
From college to career


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Gone are the days when it was acceptable for the youth to slack off after graduation not in this highly competitive and VUCA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ready for the (travel) rebound!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Ready for the (travel) rebound!


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
From flying high to being literally grounded, the airline industry has been humbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The hottest 'Thicket' in art fair Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
The hottest 'Thicket' in art fair Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
I took an immediate interest in an art piece Nico Teotico of Art Underground Gallery had shown me.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The abcDs of Diamonds
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
The abcDs of Diamonds


                              

                                                                  By Mons Romulo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
In 2011, Carl Fider started his jewelry company, which he named Tessara. His company started with monogrammed and custom-made...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The gospel of food according to Sharwin Tee
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
The gospel of food according to Sharwin Tee


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
“You can learn a lot about becoming a better cook by eating. A lot,” says Sharwin Tee in his new book, The Gospel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Link of faith
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Link of faith


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
During times of crisis, people have oftentimes resorted to religion or spirituality, not just as a means of coping with stress,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with