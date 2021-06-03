Juxtaposed between order and complexity

I have known Carlo Tanseco since we were kids. His mom used to run the store Tickles in Greenhills and I’d see him there. I had really no idea he even painted and was pleasantly surprised to see his artworks at Art Fair Philippines 2021. I was quite impressed.

Creating this collection started out as an idea because of being stuck at home and having enough time to paint during the lockdown. This resulted in a trove of paintings that were featured in his show “Juxtaposed Between Order & Complexity,” which Ricky Francisco curated. The main concept of the collection was to break patterns, violate order, and disrupt symmetry in each piece that was showcased in Art Cube Gallery for Art Fair Philippines.

Tanseco shares that irony, contrast, and duality are the main drivers of his inspiration and that this concept has been in his mind for years and that the unfortunate events that unfolded last year helped his concept take shape. He says, “A pandemic heightened my sense of mortality, and that is very liberating.”

For Tanseco, art is like a vaccine; one needs a vaccine to protect their physical health while art is something that can be used for the healing of one’s mental health. He adds, “The pandemic made this duality more evident. I am so amused at how each one’s reality can be as different as night and day. It’s nothing new, but I guess in this Age of Information, it is more pronounced — fake news versus real news. So, right now, this is how I see the subject and the narrative, but it is presented in such a way that it encourages interpretation from the audience.”

Check out these photos of his acrylic-on-canvas pieces; the new artist does have a lot of potential.

