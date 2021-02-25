A weekend flea market at Palacio De Memoria

Decorative antiques for the living room, rugs, paintings, luxury pieces for the dining area and more were all for the taking at the “Flea Market at Palacio de Memoria.”

The weekend event gave guests the opportunity to bask in a setting similar to the European flea markets through the different vendors and outdoor activities held during the two-day fair. It was an eventful weekend for many as they were able to experience something that they haven’t experienced in a while!

The flea market offered art and decorative pieces, including vintage paintings and photographs from Gallery of Prints, vintage memorabilia from Archivo 1984, bespoke rugs from Studio Soliven, tableware from Tablescapes PH, and woven household items from A Basket Full. Guests also explored the beautiful artifacts in the Palacio de Memoria’s mansion and gardens.

The Flea Market at Palacio de Memoria also had a webinar featuring Dr. Jaime Laya, who shared his knowledge and expertise as a lifelong patron of the arts. There was also a masterclass by Rémy Martin cognac brand advocate Kevin Charuel and marketing manager Myke Soon, who gave out free drinks to guests.

Cibo di Marghi’s chef Gaita Fores treated guests to her delicious food and had a cooking demo on the premises as well. The two-day affair was capped off with a Cigar Night with Tabacalera Incorporada and Don Papa Rum.

Palacio de Memoria implemented strict safety protocols throughout the duration of the fair to help ensure the health and safety of everyone.

* * *

* * *

