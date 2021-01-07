Popeyes opens biggest store in Southeast Asia
Kuya J Group marketing director Ton Gatmaitan
Popeyes opens biggest store in Southeast Asia
THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - January 7, 2021 - 12:00am

The biggest Popeyes restaurant in Southeast Asia has just opened its doors to Filipino diners, ready to serve its irresistible Cajun-inspired offerings. I’ve often stated that Popeyes is my favorite fried chicken but sadly, they haven’t opened a branch near me!

The newest Popeyes restaurant at the first level of South Entertainment Mall of SM Mall of Asia has a 200 seating capacity. With such a spacious dining area, you don’t need to worry about social distancing at this time.

Its strategic location is easily accessible from the airport, major hotels, BPOs and entertainment venues.  Diners can enjoy Popeyes’ tasty menu items such as America’s Famous Fried Chicken (I like the spicy version), light, buttery, and flaky Honey Biscuits, the meaty and cheesy Popeyes Spaghetti, the crispy Cajun fries, and the must-try US Spicy Chicken Sandwich!

To ensure the wellbeing of the customers, health measures and safety protocols are strictly implemented in the store.

The inauguration of the new restaurant also marks Popeyes’ second store opening since the country implemented strict lockdown, following the opening of the Eton Centris branch in Quezon City. This unexpected milestone makes Popeyes one of the few fast-food restaurants in the Philippines to open a store during the pandemic, effectively helping generate jobs and supporting the gradual reopening of the Philippine economy.

Popeyes welcomed the opening with a weeklong celebration, complete with fun games, freebies, and countless surprises for all customers. The first three customers received a one-year-, six-month- and three month-supply of Popeyes Chicken, respectively.  The first 100 customers were treated to free Chicken Tenders, Cajun Fries, and a box of three biscuits.

 

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

Popeyes opens biggest store in Southeast Asia
Recommended
