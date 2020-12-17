Helping small businesses during the pandemic
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno
Helping small businesses during the pandemic
THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - December 17, 2020 - 12:00am

Many businesses have resumed operations but many are left vulnerable due to this pandemic’s impacts. Because of this, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Citi Philippines, and the Microfinance Council of the Philippines, Inc. have modified its annual Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA) to respond to community needs resulting from this COVID-19 crisis.

Through a virtual launch held via Zoom, BSP governor Benjamin Diokno and Citi Philippines chief executive officer Aftab Ahmed revealed that the 18th CMA will have two components: the COVID-19 rehabilitation support package and the recognition of outstanding microentrepreneurs amid the crisis.

Citi Philippines CEO Aftab Ahmed

The first component focused on responding to the rehabilitation needs of previous CMA winners, with each getting a cash incentive of up to P50,000 each. Among the recipients of the COVID-19 rehabilitation support package are 2017 Youth Microentrepreneur of the Year Keith Gonzales Varias and 2018 CMA Regional Awardee for Visayas Rosario Amoroto.

The second component will highlight the important role of microentrepreneurs in rebuilding local economies. Three winners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao as well as two other awardees — the Youth Entrepreneurship award and the COVID-19 response champion — will be recognized.

Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. chairperson Eduardo Jimenez

All five awardees should have successfully rebuilt their enterprise to a level that is now contributing to local economies. The COVID-19 response champion should have supported, innovated, or led pandemic response initiatives to help others. From the five winners, a National Winner will be selected who will be receiving an additional P 100,000.

Through these efforts, the CMA will ultimately highlight role models for aspiring and hardworking entrepreneurs and generate greater awareness and appreciation of microfinance and microenterprise development as a tool for employment generation and poverty reduction.

2017 Youth Microentrepreneur of the Year Keith Varias
2018 CMA Regional Awardee for Visayas Rosario Amoroto

A gin for the roaring '20s

Anew gin inspired by the dancehall days of 1920s Manila and the legendary Santa Ana Cabaret was just launched.  Santa Ana gin is made by The Bleeding Heart Rum Company, makers of the world-famous Philippine rum, Don Papa.

The gin is distilled in the Charente region of France to extract four Philippine botanicals, namely ylang-ylang, alpinia, calamansi, and dalandan. Santa Ana’s combination of floral top notes and a tropical citrus palate complements the traditional botanicals (juniper, bitter orange, angelica and orris roots, and fennel) used in the gin.  The gin is now one of my favorites after having tasted it!

Santa Ana Gin

The legendary Santa Ana Cabaret was opened by US soldier John Canson to become the “largest cabaret in the world with the best dance music in the Orient.”  Santa Ana’s guests danced to the music of Vic Hernandez with a range of styles, from the Charleston to the tango and waltzes, blues and jazz.

Santa Ana Gin is presented in a beautiful Art Deco-inspired bottle, a love letter to 1920s Manila, and is now available online through Boozy.ph and retail through Bacchus and Elbert’s Delivers, and will soon be available through Ralph’s.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

BUSINESS CMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Helping small businesses during the pandemic
By Pepper Teehankee | 1 hour ago
Many businesses have resumed operations but many are left vulnerable due to this pandemic’s impacts.
Newsmakers
fbfb
2 days ago
Rising to the need of the times
By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 2 days ago
While the coming of 2021 brings hope, much of 2020 was bleak. Lifestyles changed, businesses stalled, and the Grim Reaper...
Newsmakers
fbfb
2 days ago
Yoi tomodachi
By Atty. Mike Toledo | 2 days ago
The innate difficulty of having an ambassador as a friend is the abject reality that their tour of duty ends at some tim...
Newsmakers
fbfb
6 days ago
A second chance at life
By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 6 days ago
What is the value of a phone call?
Newsmakers
fbfb
7 days ago
A Canadian roast and toast dinner
By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
The Embassy of Canada hosted an intimate and very socially distanced dinner for food aficionados and restaurateurs at Japanese...
Newsmakers
fbfb
9 days ago
What drives Rep. Claudine Bautista?
By Mons Romulo | 9 days ago
Rep. Claudine Diana Derequito Bautista ran in 2019 as the first nominee of the DUMPER PTDA party list, a party list focusing...
Newsmakers
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with