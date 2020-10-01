Finishing strong
Superbod 2020 first runner-up and Superbod Stunner Candice Ramos, Superbod 2020 grand winners and #StayStrong Champions Samantha Ashley Lo and Sam Ajdani, and Superbod 2020 first runner-up and Superbod Ageless Erie Matic
Finishing strong
THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - October 1, 2020 - 12:00am

Staging an event during this ongoing pandemic seemed to be a challenge, but Century Tuna managed to pull it off as it held the finals of their Century Tuna Superbods 2020 at the spacious venue (for social distancing) of Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Nursing student and English as a Second Language instructor Samantha Ashley Lo and fitness coach and professional model Sam

Ajdani were the Century Tuna Everybod Superbod winners.

Alden Richards and Nadine Lustre

The winners, all Superbod candidates, hosts, judges, and crew followed strict adherence to the FDCP-DOH-DOLE safety protocols for film and audio-visual shoots.

Century Pacific Food Inc. EVP & COO Greg Banzon said, “We knew it was going to be tough, but we stayed focused and if we’re able to pull this off successfully, then at least we are able to provide a template for the industry to learn from and use. We soldiered on despite the challenges to show that it can be done.  It’s important to stage the event to provide inspiration and a good benchmark for the country to put health, wellness and fitness as the top priority.”

Hosting the event were Century Tuna ambassadors Nadine Lustre and Alden Richards, together with Marc Nelson. The judges were Greg Banzon, Century Tuna marketing director Carlo Endaya, SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas, GMA Network senior assistant vice president for alternative productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, DJ Toni Tony, Isabelle Daza, Sarah Lahbati, Ina Raymundo, and Alice Dixson.

Century Pacific Food Inc. EVP and COO Greg Banzon

Samantha and Sam bested 25 other Superbods candidates and took home a tax-free cash prize of P 500,000 plus other prizes, and are the new ambassadors of Century Tuna Superbods 2020.

The runners-up were Superbod 2020 Stunner Candice Ramos and Superbod 2020 Ageless Erie Matic.

Other candidates who took home special awards were Shirley Garcia, Zai Ebido, Enzo Bonoan, Samantha Purvor, Philippe Magalona, Nelson Banzuela, Key Trajano, Albert Lorenzo, and Grace Del Rosario.

Isabelle Daza

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

Century Tuna marketing director Carlo Endaya
Triathlete and SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas
DJ Toni Tony
GMA Network senior assistant vice president for alternative productions Gigi Santiago-Lara
Marc Nelson
Sarah Lahbati-Guittierez
Ina Raymundo
Alice Dixson

CENTURY TUNA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Stumbling blocks or stepping stones?
By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 2 days ago
“The best way to treat obstacles is to use them as stepping-stones. Laugh at them, tread on them, and let them lead...
Newsmakers
fbfb
2 days ago
Life lessons the pandemic has taught me
By Mons Romulo | 2 days ago
Award-winning broadcast journalist Karen Davila has almost seen it all. Interviewing newsmakers every morning, traveling to...
Newsmakers
fbfb
6 days ago
Style & Substance to the mask
By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 6 days ago
And to the max.
Newsmakers
fbfb
6 days ago
Young warriors of change
By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 6 days ago
There’s so much hope in the youth. In times when many “young once” have seemingly lost hope in the young...
Newsmakers
fbfb
7 days ago
SM Aura opens dog agility park
By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
SM Aura Premier has launched the first outdoor pet obstacle course in the middle of a central business district.
Newsmakers
fbfb
9 days ago
The future is electric
By Atty. Mike Toledo | 9 days ago
The current pandemic, and the lockdowns that ensued, were seen as chances for Mother Earth to have a hard reboot to be able...
Newsmakers
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with