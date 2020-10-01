Finishing strong

Staging an event during this ongoing pandemic seemed to be a challenge, but Century Tuna managed to pull it off as it held the finals of their Century Tuna Superbods 2020 at the spacious venue (for social distancing) of Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Nursing student and English as a Second Language instructor Samantha Ashley Lo and fitness coach and professional model Sam

Ajdani were the Century Tuna Everybod Superbod winners.

The winners, all Superbod candidates, hosts, judges, and crew followed strict adherence to the FDCP-DOH-DOLE safety protocols for film and audio-visual shoots.

Century Pacific Food Inc. EVP & COO Greg Banzon said, “We knew it was going to be tough, but we stayed focused and if we’re able to pull this off successfully, then at least we are able to provide a template for the industry to learn from and use. We soldiered on despite the challenges to show that it can be done. It’s important to stage the event to provide inspiration and a good benchmark for the country to put health, wellness and fitness as the top priority.”

Hosting the event were Century Tuna ambassadors Nadine Lustre and Alden Richards, together with Marc Nelson. The judges were Greg Banzon, Century Tuna marketing director Carlo Endaya, SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas, GMA Network senior assistant vice president for alternative productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, DJ Toni Tony, Isabelle Daza, Sarah Lahbati, Ina Raymundo, and Alice Dixson.

Samantha and Sam bested 25 other Superbods candidates and took home a tax-free cash prize of P 500,000 plus other prizes, and are the new ambassadors of Century Tuna Superbods 2020.

The runners-up were Superbod 2020 Stunner Candice Ramos and Superbod 2020 Ageless Erie Matic.

Other candidates who took home special awards were Shirley Garcia, Zai Ebido, Enzo Bonoan, Samantha Purvor, Philippe Magalona, Nelson Banzuela, Key Trajano, Albert Lorenzo, and Grace Del Rosario.

