Keeping your place safe

Disinfecting the spaces we occupy in a safe and cost-effective way now comes easy with Sanivir Smoke, a disinfectant in fumigant form. It fights against bacteria and viruses both on surfaces and in the air. This Spanish product is deployed through a broad-spectrum dry smoke and keeps areas protected for up to two weeks. Sanivir Smoke reaches hard-to-reach places like air-con filters and many other small crevices. It contains Orthophenylphenol (7.0 percent) and Glutaraldehyde (3.5 percent), two ingredients proven to kill the coronavirus.

For an area of up to 30-50 square meters, 25 grams is sufficient. For areas up to 550 square meters, one kilogram is needed. Simply light the wick on a stable surface and leave the room to allow it to disinfect for eight to 12 hours. Air out the area before re-entering and the space is now protected by Sanivir Smoke for seven to 14 days.

Actress Ruffa Guttierez said, “I make sure that whoever comes in and out of my home are properly disinfected, have facemasks and face shields on. I have also taken extra measures in making sure that my family is protected by following proper hygiene, cleaning high-touch surfaces, doing laundry outside and smoking my home with Sanivir.”

The Philippine STAR’s Tim Yap wants his home secure, saying, “Part of making sure our homes are at the most optimum in hygiene and sanitation is to leave it in the hands of experts,” so he leaves it to Sanivir to “act as a germ, virus and bacteria buster that goes deep into the areas which might have been overlooked, and it makes sure no stone is left unturned to make our homes the cleanest, safest and most virus-free environment ever.”

Chemist Pinky Tobiano and businessman Juancho Robles say they “only use Sanivir Smoke Disinfectant for air disinfection to rid the air of coronaviruses every 14 days, then we disinfect all surfaces at home daily with liquid disinfectant.”

Juancho Robles and Pinky Tobiano

Couple Maricel and Anthony Pangilinan’s household consists of family and staff and they say, “One important ingredient in making sure our home is protected from viruses and bacteria is to be united in our vision for our home to be clean and safe. Sanivir comes with a lot of credentials and proof about its efficacy and safety. An added bonus is that it gives peace of mind for at least 14 days. During these times, it is better to be safe than sorry.”

It is better to be safe nowadays, so I will be giving this product a try!

Ruffa Gutierrez

* * *

Sanivir Smoke is available at Rustan’s Department Stores, Landers, Shopee, and Lazada. You may call Lovely Cruz at (0917) 831-1872, 8371-3936 or 7411-2620.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

Anthony and Maricel Pangilinan