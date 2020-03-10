A palace on the boulevard

Along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City sits Palacio de Memoria, a seven-story, beautifully restored pre-war mansion. It now functions as a one-of-a-kind heritage house, events place, and art center.

Recently, some of the country’s most sought-after wedding planners of the Philippine Association of Wedding Planners (PAWP) were invited to an exclusive luncheon and a tour of the property.

Palacio de Memoria general manager Camille Lhuillier welcomed guests with a sumptuous lunch at the Palacio’s Ambassador’s dining room. She also gave them a walking tour showcasing the picturesque spots, sprawling grounds, and ornate features that make the property a splendid choice for nuptials and receptions.

One of the highlights of the walking tour was the Palacio’s grandiose foyer with the beautifully restored terrazzo floors and luxurious, six-foot chandelier made of Murano glass, which would make for a great backdrop for wedding pictorials. Aside from weddings, several events have taken place in this beautiful venue, where Casa de Memoria also holds its auctions.

Members of PAWP also got to take a closer look at the outdoor area, which includes a pool area with patio and outdoor kitchen, which can be a great setting for cocktails and parties. For that perfect al fresco garden wedding, there is also a sprawling garden where couples can have the option to have the air-conditioned tent pitched.

The Bunker Bar, located at the Palacio’s top level, is a cozy space that is perfect for a bachelor’s party, intimate gathering, and other events that deserve a celebratory toast. Another jewel in the Palacio’s crown is the Mosphil Lounge, a passenger plane from a now-defunct airline that flew to and from Zamboanga. It reflects the swanky and hip spirit of the ‘60s and ‘70s and makes for a fun after-party place.

Guided tours in this beautiful property may be made by appointment.

(Palacio de Memoria is located at 95 Roxas Boulevard, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City. For more information, visit www.casadememoria.com, call 8253-3994 or e-mail hello@casadememoria.com.)