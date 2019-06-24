Some officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways on Monday visited the portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila which collapsed after a 14-wheeler-truck passed by it early Sunday.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
WATCH: Authorities survey collapsed area on Roxas Boulevard
(Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines— Some officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways on Monday visited the portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila that collapsed from the weight of a 14-wheeler truck early Sunday.

The authorities visited the area to investigate what has become a sinkhole after a truck carrying around 40 tons of sand fell on its side near the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Remedios Street. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

READ: Truck proves too heavy for Roxas Boulevard

The DPWH admitted that the truck exceeded the road’s weight capacity of 20 tons. The road was constructed in the 1970s.

DPWH District Engineer Mikunug Makud reportedly said the truck was carrying around 40 tons of sand.

The part of the road that was affected was closed for clearing operations.

Watch the DPWH visit on Monday morning:

—Rosette Adel

 

CONSTRUCTION DPWH MANILA REMEDIOS ROXAS BOULEVARD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 days ago
WATCH: Estero de Magdalena residents to be relocated to Cavite for rainy season
3 days ago
The Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission on Thursday said some residents along the Estero de Magdalena in Binondo, Manila...
News Videos
5 days ago
WATCH: No Certificate of Proclamation for Duterte Youth for now
5 days ago
Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Wednesday said the poll body will not yet issue a Certificate of Proclamation...
News Videos
6 days ago
WATCH: Armenia transgender woman faces death threats after parliament speech
By Irakli Metreveli | 6 days ago
Lilit Martirosyan was aware of the risk as she mounted the rostrum in Armenia's parliament to speak out against pervasive...
News Videos
7 days ago
WATCH: Sleeping driver’s vehicle flips over after hitting island in Manila
7 days ago
A white vehicle flipped over in Manila on Monday morning, according to a report from The STAR.
News Videos
8 days ago
WATCH: Artists light up Nepal's first drag show
8 days ago
Batting colorful lashes and swinging their silky wigs, drag artists danced to a cheering crowd at a Nepali restaurant in the...
News Videos
10 days ago
WATCH: First Pinoy New Zealand parliamentarian Paulo Garcia delivers historic speech
10 days ago
This is how lawyer and diplomat Paulo Garcia opened his historic maiden speech as the first-ever Filipino member of New Zealand...
News Videos
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with