WATCH: Authorities survey collapsed area on Roxas Boulevard

MANILA, Philippines— Some officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways on Monday visited the portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila that collapsed from the weight of a 14-wheeler truck early Sunday.

The authorities visited the area to investigate what has become a sinkhole after a truck carrying around 40 tons of sand fell on its side near the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Remedios Street. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

READ: Truck proves too heavy for Roxas Boulevard

The DPWH admitted that the truck exceeded the road’s weight capacity of 20 tons. The road was constructed in the 1970s.

DPWH District Engineer Mikunug Makud reportedly said the truck was carrying around 40 tons of sand.

The part of the road that was affected was closed for clearing operations.

Watch the DPWH visit on Monday morning:

—Rosette Adel