GCash empowers Filipinos with newest feature, GStocks PH

GStocks PH brings the power to the individual, allowing them to make personal transactions and invest using just their GCash app.

MANILA, Philippines — GCash, the country’s No. 1 financial app, rolls out its latest feature, GStocks PH, offered by AB Capital Securities Inc. (ABSCI) to help Filipinos secure a financially safe future.

GStocks PH is ABSCI’s online retail securities trading service that is made more accessible through the GCash app. In partnership with ABSCI, GCash users can become investors who buy, sell and manage their own stocks from companies listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

ABCSI is one of the leading and trusted stock brokerage firms in the country today. With over 65 years of experience in the Philippines stock brokerage business and boasting of a strong culture of regulatory compliance, ABCSI is the ideal partner and broker of choice for GCash users.

What is GStocks PH?

GStocks PH modernizes the traditional methods of purchasing and selling stocks. While brokers and stock traders help investors purchase and sell their stocks in the market, GStocks PH brings the power to the individual, allowing them to make personal transactions and invest using just their GCash app.

With GStocks PH, users have the option to easily top up or withdraw for free via GCash.

Using GStocks PH

Accessing GStocks is easy: GCash users simply need to open the GCash App, find GInvest in the feature options and select GStocks PH. Registering for a Basic Account is simple, too. Users simply need to tap “Get Started” and select “AB Capital Securities Inc.” as their broker, and review their details and provide their sample signature. All succeeding steps—which include topping up, withdrawing, buying and selling—are now well within the tip of the investors’ fingers.

When using GStocks PH, Philippine Stock Exchange trading hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, except for all Philippine non-working holidays) are followed. Top-up amounts are credited to a users’ ABSCI trading wallet by the next banking day, while withdrawable cash will be transferred to GCash wallets within two banking days.

GStocks PH allows users to invest in over 280 companies listed in PSE, such as Globe Telecom GLO, Puregold, SM Prime, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Universal Robina (URC), Ayala Land (ALI) and more.

Terminology

But before the investment journey begins, it’s important to know the basic terms users will come across:

Before registration

The Philippine Stock Exchange. Also known as the PSE, the Philippine Stock Exchange is the only stock exchange in the Philippines. It’s a regulatory organization that ensures a fair and orderly market for the purchase and sale of securities.

Stock Broker. A broker buys and sells investments on your behalf. In exchange for their service, a fee is paid to them in the form of commissions. GStocks users have AB Capital Securities Inc. as the default broker.

Blue Chip Stocks. These are stocks of large, industry-leading companies with proven financial track records.

Upon account approval

Remaining Top Up. For a basic GStocks PH account, the maximum top up is P50,000; the remaining top up indicates the remaining amount from that cap. Forget the top-up limit if you are a full account user.

Portfolio Value. This is the sum of the values of a user’s current stocks, plus the cash available to purchase stocks.

Stock Value. This is the value of the stocks currently owned by a user.

Buying Power. This is the total cash that can be used to purchase stocks.

When purchasing and selling stocks

Trading Hours. Trading hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

Board Lot. This is the minimum number of shares required to successfully buy or sell stocks at a specific price range.

PSEi. This refers to the main index of the PSE (Philippine Stock Exchange Index) and is composed of the 30 largest and most active common stocks listed on the PSE.

Ticker. This is a stock code, symbol or abbreviation used to uniquely identify a particular stock in the market. Example, Jollibee Corp’s ticker is JFC.

Bid Price. The amount at which people are willing to buy a stock.

Ask Price. The amount at which people are willing to sell a stock.

GCash aims to give Filipinos a financially safe future. With GStocks PH, GCash empowers users to learn about stock investments and start their journey of financial growth.

For more information, visit GCash and AB Capital Group on Facebook.

Disclaimer:

The content of this material is provided for information purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or offer. This material is not an advice, solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial products.

The content is provided “AS IS” and without warranties of any kind. You bear all risks associated with the use of the content, including reliance on the accuracy, completeness and usefulness of the content. Your exclusive remedy is to stop using the content should you be dissatisfied.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.