FEU keeps tuition fees steady, strengthens student experience

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University (FEU) maintains current tuition fees for School Year 2025–2026, continuing its commitment to accessible, high-quality education. This decision ensures that new and returning students can pursue their college goals without added financial strain.

Even with no increase in tuition, FEU is enhancing its academic and career development services. New certification programs and expanded student resources offer more ways for learners to develop real-world skills, deepen their learning, and prepare for future opportunities.

The university also continues to improve its facilities and learning environments to meet evolving student needs—whether in the classroom, online or through academic support services.

Beyond academics, FEU fosters an inclusive and welcoming community. As a non-sectarian institution, it embraces diversity across all genders and backgrounds, ensuring that every student feels respected and valued on campus.

FEU also celebrates creativity, expression and student involvement. From acclaimed performances by student cultural groups to institute-led festivals and exhibitions, arts and culture thrive at the heart of campus life.

As a living museum, the FEU campus is home to six recognized national cultural treasures, featuring well-preserved Art Deco architecture and public artworks. This unique environment not only inspires pride in Filipino heritage but also reinforces the university’s commitment to cultural preservation.

Beyond the arts, FEU has a long and proud tradition in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), consistently ranking among the top-performing schools across multiple sports.

The FEU Tamaraws have secured numerous championships in basketball, volleyball,track and field, and more, reflecting a culture of teamwork and discipline. Students are encouraged to explore, participate and contribute, making their college experience both enriching and meaningful.

Sustainability plays a growing role at FEU. From energy-efficient buildings aligned with Green Building Standards to community initiatives focused on environmental action, the university continues to invest in environmentally responsible and forward-thinking practices.

Sustainability concepts are also integrated across various academic programs, helping students respond to global challenges through informed leadership and innovation.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Far Eastern University. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.