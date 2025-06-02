^

Education and Home

FEU keeps tuition fees steady, strengthens student experience

Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 4:00pm
for Far Eastern University
FEU keeps tuition fees steady, strengthens student experience
Even with no increase in tuition, FEU is enhancing its academic and career development services.

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University (FEU) maintains current tuition fees for School Year 2025–2026, continuing its commitment to accessible, high-quality education. This decision ensures that new and returning students can pursue their college goals without added financial strain.

Even with no increase in tuition, FEU is enhancing its academic and career development services. New certification programs and expanded student resources offer more ways for learners to develop real-world skills, deepen their learning, and prepare for future opportunities.

The university also continues to improve its facilities and learning environments to meet evolving student needs—whether in the classroom, online or through academic support services.

Beyond academics, FEU fosters an inclusive and welcoming community. As a non-sectarian institution, it embraces diversity across all genders and backgrounds, ensuring that every student feels respected and valued on campus.

FEU also celebrates creativity, expression and student involvement. From acclaimed performances by student cultural groups to institute-led festivals and exhibitions, arts and culture thrive at the heart of campus life.

As a living museum, the FEU campus is home to six recognized national cultural treasures, featuring well-preserved Art Deco architecture and public artworks. This unique environment not only inspires pride in Filipino heritage but also reinforces the university’s commitment to cultural preservation.

Beyond the arts, FEU has a long and proud tradition in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), consistently ranking among the top-performing schools across multiple sports.

The FEU Tamaraws have secured numerous championships in basketball, volleyball,track and field, and more, reflecting a culture of teamwork and discipline. Students are encouraged to explore, participate and contribute, making their college experience both enriching and meaningful.

Sustainability plays a growing role at FEU. From energy-efficient buildings aligned with Green Building Standards to community initiatives focused on environmental action, the university continues to invest in environmentally responsible and forward-thinking practices.

Sustainability concepts are also integrated across various academic programs, helping students respond to global challenges through informed leadership and innovation.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Far Eastern University. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Metis College launches in Manila, offers new model for business education
April 1, 2025 - 5:00pm

Metis College launches in Manila, offers new model for business education

April 1, 2025 - 5:00pm
Metis College officially launched last Saturday, March 29, 2025, at F1 Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, introducing a...
Education and Home
fbtw
Hope and transformation behind bars
February 24, 2025 - 9:00am

Hope and transformation behind bars

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | February 24, 2025 - 9:00am
In a society where justice often means punishment, it is easy to forget that many of those incarcerated today will one day...
Education and Home
fbtw
Economic growth through homegrown means
February 23, 2025 - 10:19am

Economic growth through homegrown means

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | February 23, 2025 - 10:19am
Have you noticed the recent influx of foreign universities and colleges in our newsfeeds enticing Filipinos to study and relocate...
Education and Home
fbtw
Cultivating heritage: The power of education in the Blaan community
January 25, 2025 - 1:48pm

Cultivating heritage: The power of education in the Blaan community

By Genory Vanz Alfasain | January 25, 2025 - 1:48pm
In the delicate dance of cultures, indigenous practices are gradually merging into mainstream culture.
Education and Home
fbtw
Philstar.com's top editor urges campus journalists to use digital media with purpose
January 14, 2025 - 2:41pm

Philstar.com's top editor urges campus journalists to use digital media with purpose

By Marco Luis Beech | January 14, 2025 - 2:41pm
With changing technology and 2025 midterm elections approaching, adapting to digital media means utilizing it with a purpose...
Education and Home
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with