






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Hide-and-Seek

                     

                        

                           
Hide-and-Seek

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
But the Lord God called to the man, “Where are you?” — Genesis 3:9



"He’s going to find me,” I thought. I felt my little heart pound faster as I heard my five-year-old cousin’s footsteps around the corner. He was coming closer. Five steps away. Three. Two. “Found you!”



Hide-and-seek. Most have fond memories of playing the game as children. Yet sometimes in life the fear of being found isn’t fun but is rooted in a deep instinct to flee. People may dislike what they see.



As children of a fallen world, we’re prone to play what a friend of mine labels, “a mixed-up game of hide-and-seek” between God and us. It’s more like a game of pretending to hide – because either way, He sees all the way through to our messy thoughts and wrong choices. We know it, though we like to pretend He can’t really see.



Yet God continues to seek. “Come out,” He calls to us. “I want to see you, even your most shameful parts” – an echo of the same voice that called to the first human who hid out of fear: “Where are you?” (Genesis 3:9). Such a warm invitation voiced in the form of a piercing question. “Come out of hiding, dear child, and come back into relationship with Me.”



It may seem far too risky, preposterous even. But there, within the safe confines of our Father’s care, any of us, no matter what we’ve done or failed to do, can be fully known and loved. — Jeff Olson



 



How is it comforting to know that God sees you and yet still longs for you to come to Him?



How is that knowledge freeing?



The One who fully knows us unconditionally loves us.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hide-and-Seek
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Hide-and-Seek


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
But the Lord God called to the man, “Where are you?” — Genesis 3:9

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ending Envy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Ending Envy


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Each one should test their own actions. — Galatians 6:4

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Present in the Storm
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Present in the Storm


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Lord Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. — Psalm 46:7

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In Our Weakness
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
In Our Weakness


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. Romans 8:26

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rescuing Villains
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Rescuing Villains


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Praise be to the God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who has sent his angel and rescued his servants! Daniel 3:28

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stick-Figure Lesson
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Stick-Figure Lesson


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
What we are in our letters when we are absent, we will be in our actions when we are present. — 2 Corinthians 10:1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with