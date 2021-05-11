^
The Lord Will Provide

(The Philippine Star) - May 11, 2021 - 12:00am

So Abraham called that place The LORD Will Provide. — Genesis 22:14

My anxiety increased throughout the summer between my undergraduate and graduate programs. I love to have everything planned out, and the idea of going out of state and entering graduate school without a job made me uncomfortable. However, a few days before I left my summer job, I was asked to continue working for the company remotely. I accepted and had peace that God was taking care of me.

God provided, but it was in His timing, not mine. Abraham went through a far more difficult situation with his son Isaac. He was asked to take his son and sacrifice him on a mountain (Genesis 22:1-2). Without hesitation, Abraham obeyed and took Isaac there. This three-day journey gave Abraham plenty of time to change his mind, but he didn’t (vv. 3-4).

When Isaac questioned his father, Abraham replied, “God himself will provide the lamb for the burnt offering” (v. 8). I wonder if Abraham’s anxiety grew with each knot he tied as he bound Isaac to the altar and with every inch he raised his knife (vv. 9-10). What a relief it must have been when the angel stopped him! (vv. 11-12). God did indeed provide a sacrifice, a ram, caught in the thicket (v. 13). God tested Abraham’s faith, and he proved to be faithful. And at the right time, to the very second, God provided (v. 14). — Julie Schwab

 

 

What answer to prayer has been long in coming?

When have you seen God provide at just the right moment?

Thank You, Lord, for Your provision. Help me to trust that You will provide, even when it seems I’ve been waiting for so long.

