Divine interruptions
(The Philippine Star) - October 4, 2019 - 12:00am

Jesus asked him, “What do you want me to do for you?” “Lord, I want to see,” he replied. — Luke 18:40-41

Experts agree that a staggering amount of time is consumed each day by interruptions. Whether at work or at home, a phone call or an unexpected visit can easily deflect us from what we feel is our main purpose.

Not many of us like disruptions in our daily lives, especially when they cause inconvenience or a change of plans. But Jesus treated what appeared to be interruptions in a far different way. Time after time in the Gospels, we see the Lord stop what He is doing to help a person in need.

While Jesus was on His way to Jerusalem where He would be crucified, a blind man begging by the side of the road called out, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” (Luke 18:35-38). Some in the crowd told him to be quiet, but he kept calling out to Jesus. Jesus stopped and asked the man, “‘What do you want me to do for you?’ ‘Lord, I want to see,’ he replied. Jesus said to him, ‘Receive your sight; your faith has healed you’ ” (vv. 41-42).

When our plans are interrupted by someone who genuinely needs help, we can ask the Lord for wisdom in how to respond with compassion. What we call an interruption may be a divine appointment the Lord has scheduled for that day. — David  McCasland

Lord Jesus, fill us with Your wisdom and compassion that we may respond as You did to people in need.

READ: Luke 18:35-43

Interruptions can be

opportunities to serve.

Bible in a Year: Isaiah 20-22 and Ephesians 6

DIVINE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Conceived in crisis
1 day ago
I will take refuge in the shadow of your wings until the disaster has passed. – Psalm 57:1
Daily Bread
2 days ago
The perfect prayer partner
2 days ago
[Jesus] is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us. – Romans 8:34
Daily Bread
3 days ago
It takes time to grow
3 days ago
Speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ....
Daily Bread
4 days ago
New: Inside and out
4 days ago
No one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again. — John 3:3
Daily Bread
5 days ago
Fresh faith
5 days ago
Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. — Hebrews 10:23
Daily Bread
6 days ago
The day I couldn’t pray
6 days ago
The Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. — Romans 8:26
Daily Bread
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with