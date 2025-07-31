^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Pursuing crooks

The Philippine Star
July 31, 2025 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Pursuing crooks

The country has several laws expressly prohibiting private companies from doing business with government agencies where the companies’ officials have relatives.

We have Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, passed way back in 1960. After the large-scale corruption during the martial law regime, policy makers found it necessary to pass in 1989 RA 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, which prohibits such transactions within the fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, “including bilas, inso and balae.”

Penalties under RA 6713, however, are relatively light – imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to P5,000 plus disqualification from public office – although other laws with heavier penalties may be applied depending on the offense.

To give more teeth to the anti-graft campaign, the Anti-Plunder law, RA 7080 was passed in July 1991, defining the offense as corruption involving at least P75 million, and with heavier penalties. This was further amended in December 1993 through RA 7659, the Death Penalty Law, which defined plunder as a capital offense and lowered the threshold for prosecution to amounts involving at least P50 million.

With the abolition of the death penalty, plunder still warrants life in prison.

If the detailed provisions of all these laws were strictly and efficiently applied, the nation wouldn’t be talking about the need for yet another law to prohibit private contractors from doing business with agencies where they have relatives up to the fourth civil degree.

The proposal was made amid public indignation over massive flooding from recent monsoon-induced rains and tropical cyclones. Anti-graft advocates have long pointed to flood control projects as a favorite source of kickbacks, because of the difficulty of monitoring their implementation. The advocates have lamented that politicians who earmark the projects for implementation no longer even bother to conceal their families’ links to the contractors.

President Marcos, who had trumpeted in his State of the Nation Address last year that 5,500 flood control projects had been completed across the country, joined in the condemnation. In his fourth SONA last Monday, he ordered a probe into flood control projects that are “palpak” and “guni-guni” – defective or mere figments of the imagination.

A list of all flood control projects in the past three years, which will be subjected to audit, is being drawn up on orders of the President.

While the order for an audit is welcome, the question is whether the nation will see accountability. How far is the President willing to take this initiative? Is he prepared to punish his allies? He must make sure that this push for clean government will live up to its promise.

RELATIVES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SONA: Hopeful, with correction

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
The fourth State of the Nation Address delivered by President Bongbong Marcos gives hope, but only if he delivers.
Opinion
fbtw

Shame campaign

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
Loud applause greeted President Marcos’ mention of “palpak” and “guni-guni” or defective and imagined flood control projects. His call for shame – “mahiya naman kayo”...
Opinion
fbtw

Two presidents let China exploit our seabeds

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 6 days ago
China warships illegally survey Luzon coastal seabeds. It’s as if we’re still under pro-Beijing Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, 2001-2010, and Rodrigo Duterte, 2016-2022.
Opinion
fbtw

The Supreme Court betrayed the people

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 2 days ago
Is our beloved Supreme Court afraid of plunderers being made to account in full view of the public and tried by our Impeachment Court?
Opinion
fbtw

Political dynasts prominent in SONA, floods SC ruling

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero banged the gavel Monday to call his dynastic chamber to order.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORIAL - 2,000 suicides in 6 months

EDITORIAL - 2,000 suicides in 6 months

1 day ago
The Philippine Mental Health Act, Republic Act 11036, was signed way back in June 2018. Among other things, RA 11036 provides that hotlines operating 24/7 must be set up nationwide to assist people with mental health...
Opinion
fbtw

The SONA and the defects in our eco-political system

By THE CORNER ORACLE | By Andrew J. Masigan | 1 day ago
I have grown increasingly frustrated by the President’s failure to confront the country’s core eco-political defects – the very defects that hinder our national development. In last Monday’s...
Opinion
fbtw

State of the Nation: Addressing the problems

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Red carpets were literally taken off from the floors when President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City last...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - &lsquo;Mahiya naman kayo&rsquo;

EDITORIAL - ‘Mahiya naman kayo’

2 days ago
One topic in President Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address yesterday drew a standing ovation from the 20th Congress: his condemnation of substandard and possibly non-existent or ghost flood control...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with