Intramural

Our politics is an interminable feast. This week, on the menu to keep us all entertained, are the power plays in both chambers of Congress to determine leadership positions.

This should occupy the news over the next few days – not that it will resolve outstanding policy issues but because it will settle the power struggle one way or the other. In this country, politics is sports.

Depending on the turn of events, the power struggle in both chambers could influence the decisive political alignments for the crucial 2028 presidential elections.

The shifting alliances are never about principle, of course. It is about who is able to cut the pie to the greatest satisfaction of members of the chamber.

I have it on good source that the leadership struggle in the Senate is over. Sitting Senate President Francis ‘Chiz” Escudero has sealed the deal, winning the support of over two-thirds of the chamber.

Chiz moved quietly but effectively in consolidating support. The clincher, according to my informant, was when he agreed to name incoming senator Rodante Marcoleta chair of the Blue Ribbon committee. The articulate freshman senator is the lynchpin of the pro-Duterte bloc.

Marcoleta, who distinguished himself through several terms at the House of Representatives, is a powerful political figure – not the least because he has the backing of an influential religious sect.

Returning senator Tito Sotto made some gestures indicating his interest in recapturing the Senate presidency. But he did not have the resources to barter – and, it seems, the energy to play the high-stakes game. His only supporter appears to be returning senator Panfilo Lacson. Together, they formed was called the “Macho Bloc” in the chamber during their heyday.

Chiz has not signaled he will be a player in the next presidential election. But he is a politician who knows how to deal his cards.

I recall one evening during the height of the Napoles scandal that threatened to burn every major political figure to the ground, then QC mayor Herbert Bautista asked me over a quiet dinner who would most likely survive this political storm. Without hesitation, I told him Chiz will be the last man standing. At that very moment, speaking of the devil, Chiz (a former student of mine) and Heart walked in. He has this gift of timing.

That gift of timing showed Chiz the way to move through this hypocritical mess involving the impeachment of Sara Duterte. The Senate was not decapitated because of his moves. He will emerge a stronger political player in the 20th Congress.

As in the Senate, over two-thirds of congressmen signed a declaration of support for sitting Speaker Martin Romualdez. But at the House, we know that until the vote is delivered, such signed declarations mean very little. The record is replete with instances when congressmen loudly professed loyalty to their leaders and then, at the very next moment, turn around to stab Julius Ceasar.

There are many reasons to hesitate proclaiming Romualdez reinstated Speaker.

The first of these reasons is that there are powerful factions seeking to push him out of power in order to save the BBM presidency. Romualdez, with his job approval and trust ratings hopelessly under water, is seen as dragging the entire administration down. The scandal over the blatant and unforgivable commandeering of the 2025 national budget to serve electoral purposes is icing on the cake.

Romualdez’s sheer unpopularity prevents him from openly positioning for the 2028 elections. The only way he can position for a run is to bulldoze our politics with cold cash. That might not be affordable – even for him. He has chosen the path of prudence: profess disinterest in replacing his cousin in the next presidential round.

Besides, there is what is called the Speaker’s Curse in our presidential politics. No Speaker of the House ever succeeded in wrenching control of the presidency. Not Mitra. Not Villar. Nor de Venecia.

Speakers are ultimately just congressmen. Congressmen have strictly local constituencies. No matter how popular they might have been wielding the gavel, they are untested with the national vote. They always seem to be unable to rally large constituencies. They are often painted as personifications of “traditional politicians.”

Romualdez labors with all these problems writ large. He is seen as the ringleader of a very corrupt institution.

Finally, Romualdez is challenged within his own chamber by the likes of Navotas congressman Toby Tiangco (campaign manager of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Plipinas), Bacolod City solon Albee Benitez who most prominently represents Western Visayas and Cebu solon Duke Frasco.

Tiangco publicly blamed Romualdez for the administration’s lackluster performance in the midterm elections. Frasco, contesting control of Central Visayas politics, adamantly refused to support Romualdez’s speakership bid. He joined BBM’s entourage during the last visit to Osaka. Benitez quietly makes himself available for a more serious role.

These three congressmen have been projecting themselves on the national stage of late. They represent the new blood our tired and discredited Lower House might need to reignite public confidence in the team that will lead the nation over the next three years.

As far as the House of Representatives is concerned, the political signals from the Chief Executive matter gravely. Congressmen have quickly junked the chamber’s leaders when the signal is given by the President – or when the President neglects clear signaling.