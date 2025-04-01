^

Opinion

You will not be forgotten

PERCEPTIONS - Ariel Nepomuceno - The Philippine Star
April 1, 2025 | 12:00am

We are free and enjoying the privileges of a democratic nation because of the idealism, patriotis, and bravery of our heroes. The willingness to die in the battlefield, far from their loved ones and bereft of any fanfare nor chance to say their last farewell, is possibly the hardest sacrifice that any person can give to the motherland.

Every year, during Philippine Veterans Week from April 5 to 11, we have the chance to express our gratitude to the men and women who fought for our freedom. Thousands of them fell during the vicious and bloody battles – from the 1896 Philippine Revolution against the more than 300 years of Spanish colonial rule, Filipino-American War of 1899-1902, World War II against the Japanese invaders, up to our modern and recent history of military campaigns against the communist insurgency and religious extremists.

We also sent our soldiers to help defend the South Korea from falling to the communist aggressors from the north. There, in a foreign battleground, 116 out of more than 7,000 Filipino warriors from the Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea (PEFTOK) gallantly died in the Battle of Yultong alone. Even not fully equipped with winter gear to wage a war in this hostile climate, our soldiers successfully defended their strategic positions alongside our allies.

Now, we have the rare chance to spiritually embrace and offer our deepest gratitude to the fallen heroes, and the veterans who are with us. They still live and cherish the independence that we enjoy today.

First, let’s solemnly pray for our veterans, that they be given the strength to enjoy their lives with their loved ones and that they feel the warmth of an indebted nation.

Second, let’s support and possibly join the series of events that the Philippine Veterans Authority (PVAO) under the former chief of the Philippine Army, retired Lt. Gen. Reynaldo Mapagu, has organized. Under his strong leadership, our veterans are accorded the rightful recognition and fair support for the contributions and sacrifices that they have selflessly done for us. I personally know General Mapagu, we worked together in countless conferences and meetings, and I could vouch for his competence and sincerity to continuously serve the nation by taking care of our heroes and their families. He is a true representation of the classic officer and gentleman. PVAO and our veterans are definitely in good hands.

Annual commemoration

Through the efforts of PVAO, several milestone events were held to ensure that we repay, through our collective appreciation, our heroes, especially those who are still with us. Last Jan. 27, 2025, 43 World War II veterans were honored by having been conferred the United States Congressional Gold Medal held in a solemn ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo. This honor is the highest that can be bestowed by the US Congress to those who have “significantly impacted the security, prosperity and national interest of the United States.” Forty-three received the recognition in person, while the rest were awarded posthumously.

The Freedom March was also held on March 1-2, 2025 to retrace the deadly 160-kilometer Bataan Death March to honor the courage and unbroken spirit of the soldiers who valiantly fought in Bataan and Corregidor for their last stand against the Japanese Imperial Army. At least 10,000 Filipino and American soldiers died in this gruesome march. Many more perished in the prison camps.

A” Meet and Greet” the veterans was done last March 24, 2025 where students, active and retired military personnel, reservists, ROTC cadets and other civilians had the chance to personally exchange meaningful stories, insights and memories with our veterans.

These and other official activities were bundled along with the traditional top-level floral offering at the Libingan ng mga Bayani so that we can manifest our utmost gratefulness to our veterans.

The government must sustain its support to our veterans and their families, and the families left by our fallen heroes. At present, they receive monthly pension. Our veterans and their families also receive medical care, educational benefits, disability income, employment and home loan assistance, home modification assistance and other programs designed for their welfare.

These practical benefits are definitely important. But we must aspire beyond these ameliorations. The best tribute to our heroes is for us to enshrine the values of patriotism and pride for our country amongst ourselves and the next generation of Filipinos. This is PVAO’s mission.

Of course, we are still confronted with our perennial issues on poverty, criminality and political skirmishes. Our common difficult task of making our country truly progressive and our country stand high among nations is still far from over. But this shall not prevent us from celebrating our victories along the way as a people. One of these is the heroism of our soldiers and their supporters as witnessed by our history.

This annual commemoration will always highlight the perpetual gratitude of the country to our heroes. But a nation of people who gives premium to the interest of the country above oneself is the ultimate medal that our heroes could have aspired to and died for.

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

HEROES
