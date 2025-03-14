^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Murder in Boracay

The Philippine Star
March 14, 2025 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Murder in Boracay

Boracay island remains safe as a travel destination, according to Philippine officials.

They will have to do more than issue reassuring statements in the wake of the discovery of the remains of a Slovak tourist last Wednesday in an abandoned chapel on the world-famous resort island.

The stench of decomposition led a local resident to the body of Michaela Mickova. She was found half-naked with a stab wound in the abdomen. Her wallet was missing. The 23-year-old tourist had arrived in Boracay on March 1 reportedly to attend the wedding of a Filipino friend, but was reported missing last Monday.

The best way to reassure the world that the island remains safe is to quickly catch the perpetrators. Why the crime occurred in the first place is disappointing. Being among the top travel destinations in the country, and considering its relatively small land area, Boracay should be one of the most efficiently policed places in the Philippines.

Apart from the police, there are barangay personnel who should be assisting as force multipliers in maintaining peace and order on an island that has consistently been voted among the world’s best travel destinations. The safety of visitors should be a priority of the local government of Aklan and particularly Malay town, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism in Boracay.

This crime should also remind those in charge of maintaining other top travel destinations around the country about the importance of personal safety for visitors. The Philippine National Police needs community assistance and support from local government units for maintaining peace and order and keeping the public safe, Filipinos and foreign visitors alike.

It’s bad enough that the Philippines is lagging behind many of its Southeast Asian neighbors in attracting foreign tourists. This is due to a number of factors, among them weak air connectivity, the inadequacy of tourism infrastructure and substandard airports when compared with Asia’s world-class gateways. Concerns about personal safety should not be added to the list of disincentives for those considering a visit to the Philippines.

Foreign advisories against travel to certain areas in the country particularly in Mindanao remain in place. But many other areas in the country are touted to be safe and enjoyable for travelers. The country is blessed with many natural and man-made attractions. Boracay ranks among the top destinations, and every effort must be made to show the world that it is a safe place to visit. The killer of Michaela Mickova must be caught and brought to justice.

