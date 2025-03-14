RMC: More facilities– better medicine

I have always bragged about the Rizal Medical Center and this week I have three more big reasons to brag! From a struggling government hospital for the poor in the 1990s, RMC has transformed into a multi-awarded modern center of excellence and continues to do so under visionary leaders and partners.

Under the current leadership of its medical director Dr. Rica Lumague, Rizal Medical Center continually strives to provide responsive, affordable, comprehensive and excellent state-of-the-art care that meets the needs of their diverse patient population.

Last Wednesday, I was invited to witness an event where the RMC leadership, along with DOH Sec. Ted Herbosa, Congressman Roman Romulo, Vice Gov. Rey San Juan, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski and many others, unveiled three of their newest centers that showed the standard of care, quality, as well as expertise that RMC invests in to enhance public health care.

The hospital recently marked a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of their patients with the opening of three facilities, namely its new Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic, the Neuroscience Center (advanced brain and spine) clinic and the Kidney Stone Center.

The journey of modernization began in 2018 under the leadership of then medical center chief Dr. Relito Saquilayan, who successfully hurdled the Initiation and Compliance stages of the Performance Governance System of the Institute for Solidarity in Asia, garnering two Gold Trailblazer awards.

Post-pandemic, in 2023, RizalMed again passed the Proficiency stage and made history by being the first DOH hospital to garner three Gold Trailblazer awards for the PGS. RizalMed is now vying for Institutionalization this 2025.

Current highlights is the completion of a Stone Center, headed by Dr. Juvido Agatep Jr., the current president of the Philippine Urological Association, a renowned expert in the field. Their team of locally and internationally highly trained urologists offer a level of expertise that ensures that patients receive the highest quality of care.

The Stone Center offers advanced, specialized treatment for kidney stones and other urological diseases. One of the key innovations offered is the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) technology. This non-invasive, highly effective procedure utilizes shock waves to break kidney stones into smaller fragments, allowing them to pass naturally with minimal discomfort.

This method offers a less painful experience, faster recovery times and significantly lower risks compared to traditional surgical methods. This service responds to the needs of the community, while being a revenue center for the hospital, hence ensuring sustainability of the health programs of RizalMed.

Likewise, the Neuroscience Center (advanced brain and spine care), a DOH-designated specialty center for RizalMed, has its new home in the Outpatient Department, where multidisciplinary care shall be offered for Filipinos with conditions of the brain and spine.

It is ably led by Dr. Ruth Valeriano, one of the three pediatric neurologists, together with seven adult neurologists and six neurosurgeons, plus a fully accredited stand-alone neurosurgery training program, this team continues to provide holistic treatment for patients with neurologic diseases.

Rizal Medical Center is certified as an acute stroke-ready hospital wherein they provide timely and complete treatment for acute stroke patients. They utilize state-of-the-art equipment for neurosurgery, while the Cath lab allows them to perform immediate assessment of stroke patients.

The recent procurement of intravenous and surface targeted temperature machine will help in better outcomes for patients with severe brain injury. This is actually the first machine of its kind in the Philippines.

RMC is presently awaiting the delivery and installation of a 64-slice CT scan through the Hospital Facilities Enhancement Program fund from the DOH. RMC will also procure a 128-slice CT scan through the kind assistance of the good congressman of the lone district of Pasig, Congressman Roman Romulo, who is a staunch supporter of public health as well as education.

The opening of the subspecialty clinics for epilepsy, movement disorders, stroke, headache and spine will certainly serve more patients. Neuro-developmental evaluation, genetic evaluation and counseling are the latest addition to pediatric neurology service, on top of infection of the brain and congenital malformations.

Moreover, RizalMed answers the health needs of Filipinos across the whole range of care, with the relocation and expansion of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department clinic, offering multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach in the prevention, management and rehabilitation of patients with disabilities and potential disabilities.

Its goal is to return and maintain the highest possible functioning of an individual. The PMRD is chaired by Dr. Bonifacio Rafanan Jr. and, together with the other physiatrists, they conduct diagnostic electrophysiologic studies and neuromuscular ultrasound-guided interventional treatments; as well as provide a wholistic treatment that includes physical therapy, occupational therapy and orthotic-prosthetic prescriptions.

The blessing of the OPD Specialty Center last Wednesday culminates two years of planning and hard work in bringing together hard to find, difficult to access clinical services that best serve patients.

“This is just one of the many ways we are committed to enhancing our services and ensuring that all our patients receive the best care possible. With the launch of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department Clinic, the Neuroscience Center and Stone center, we are expanding our capacity to treat a wide range of conditions with cutting-edge technologies and specialized expertise.”

In her closing remarks, Dr. Lumague expressed their gratitude and said: “We are grateful for the trust and confidence of our patients, the loyal and exemplary service of the RizalMed staff and the unwavering support of our mother agency, our local government and MSGC partners. Together, we will continue to build a healthier future, one patient at a time.”

* * *

E-mail: [email protected]