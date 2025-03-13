^

Opinion

Justice

EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2025 | 12:00am

When I think about Rody Duterte’s presidency, I am haunted by the memories, the images, the sounds and feelings of those dizzying days, and those cold, dark evenings when a surreal and labyrinthine netherworld existed while the rest of this nation of 120 million was asleep.

It’s a time when one’s senses were on overdrive, not in a pleasurable way, but in an overwhelming, perhaps even traumatic way.

To me, it was haunting and traumatic on so many levels – personal and professional. Here was a man who disregarded people’s democratic rights, mocked journalists and journalism, undermined institutions, insulted businesses and had no qualms about killing people.

On a personal level, I witnessed – and experienced for myself – the stress and trauma of covering Duterte’s bloody drug war because my partner and some colleague-friends relentlessly covered the carnage, at the risk of their safety and sanity. I can go on and on.

But this isn’t really about me or my colleagues. It is about the victims of the war on drugs.

Yesterday’s arrest of the so-called The Punisher – unprecedented and historic – was breathtaking and bittersweet all at once. It was as if we were watching a Netflix edge-of-your-seat drama.

This step toward justice is for all those who lost their loved ones because they were either suspected drug users or pushers, actual addicts or simply happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Let me tell you about a victim I saw one night in December 2017 when I tagged along with the night beat. As I wrote about it before:

JJ’s head hung loosely out of the blue body bag. His face was smeared with dirt and covered with blood – thick, red and fresh.

The men from the funeral parlor carried his lifeless body to a waiting vehicle. It was as if they were delivering a slaughtered cow to the wet market.

They found him in a dark and cramped shanty home in the slums of Victory Avenue in Quezon City where a policeman’s bullet killed him.

The policemen cordoned off the crime scene for three hours. Not even his mother was allowed to break past the yellow line. And then he was strewn grotesquely on the decrepit multicab. It was a haunting sight – a man stripped of even the slightest dignity he might have had when he was still alive.

Lucy dela Rosa, his mother, heard neighbors screaming her name minutes after the shooting happened.

“Lucy! Lucy! Your son!”

Earlier that night, a team of police led by Police Supt. Christian Ventura dela Cruz went to JJ’s community for an anti-drug operation. JJ tried to escape and allegedly fought back with a .45 caliber pistol, Dela Cruz told me.

In this netherworld, men and women survive on odd jobs – a small-time contract today, none tomorrow; a day’s minimum wage for a month’s work or what-have-you. Yet, people take it, because they usually have no other choice.

The 32-year-old JJ was no exception. He used to sell second-hand car parts, mostly stolen side mirrors. And when he needed to earn more to feed his five children, he sold drugs.

Duterte had warned that it would be bloody. There are 3.7 million drug users in the Philippines – epidemic proportions – he once said.

Let justice be done

As I write this, Duterte’s camp is doing everything it can to bring the former president back to the country. As I write this, his plane has not landed in The Hague.

All I know is that, if all goes as planned, the ICC will try him for his crimes against humanity.

But the quest for justice must not stop there. Everyone involved in the bloody drug war must also be brought to justice.

The Marcos administration must go beyond politics and work to fix our institutions so that we do not have to run to the ICC for justice. This has to be more than a persecution of a political foe.

It must also address the drug menace in the country, the very same problem which Duterte claimed he sought to fix. It must bring back peace and order without turning our streets into a killing field.

‘No longer safe’

The other day, I hailed a motorcycle taxi to bring me to the airport.

During the long drive, the driver and I had a chat about peace and order in his community.

He said the thugs had returned ever since President Marcos took over. Petty crimes and drug use have found their way back to the place where he lives, he said.

This was not the case during Duterte’s time. The criminals were afraid, he said.

This was not the first time I had heard such sentiments.

Even some businessmen quietly agreed with Duterte’s method. One said that, back then, his construction workers did not use drugs because they were afraid.

But this is not the “peace” we should aspire to have. It is peace at the expense of people who pleaded for their lives but whose cries for help were ignored.

For the longest time, these victims were unseen and unheard by state authorities, dismissed as lowlifes who didn’t deserve a second chance. But as Martin Luther King Jr., said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

On Tuesday, their cries for justice were finally heard. I’ll take it as a win.

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at EyesWideOpen on FB.

RODY DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bringing in the no-shows

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 3 days ago
Every year, about 100,000 Filipino high school seniors take the University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT), hoping to get into one of UP’s 10 campuses nationwide. It’s an annual ritual...
Opinion
fbtw

Destroying the Masungis around us

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
I write this piece from a place less than two hours away from Manila by plane, a popular tourist destination long exploited by irresponsible tourism and big resort owners.
Opinion
fbtw

Under arrest

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
Killing and Rodrigo Duterte seem to be inseparable.
Opinion
fbtw

Try him too for crimes against sovereignty

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Rodrigo Duterte will be remembered for surrendering Philippine sovereignty.
Opinion
fbtw

‘Un-warranted’ rumors

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
The “deployment exercises” of the PNP in relation to “rumors” of a warrant of arrest for former president Rodrigo Duterte issued by the ICC definitely fooled so many Filipinos.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

An ‘inutil’ Bureau of Immigration makes a weak republic

By THE CORNER ORACLE | By Andrew J. Masigan | 1 day ago
I watched with rage and frustration as Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief intelligence officer Fortunato Manahan Jr. was questioned by Sen. Risa Hontiveros on the whereabouts and method of escape of fugitive Harry...
Opinion
fbtw

The rule of law

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
The rule of law should be the foundation of our liberties and social order.
Opinion
fbtw

Dysfunctional

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 2 days ago
Our electoral system is dysfunctional.
Opinion
fbtw

ABS-CBN Town Center?

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
There’s Alabang Town Center in Alabang, which was once upon a time a farming district, and then there’s UP Town Center in Katipunan.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with