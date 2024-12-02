Thoughts to guide us by Peace on Earth, goodwill to men!

Christmas evokes memories and sentiments that travel with us as treasured gifts of our hearts.

A time for reflection of the year past, of things done to make a positive difference on the lives of others.

A time for thanksgiving for blessings received, as well as for trials that helped shape, strengthen and mold us to become better persons.

A time for hopes renewed, that with the year ending, a better, peaceful, prosperous New Year looms on the horizon.

A time for joy, to celebrate God’s gift that outshines all gifts in the universe… our Savior, Jesus Christ!

A time for reaching out to our less-blessed fellow travelers by giving time, energy, services, material things, whatever we can, to better their plight … devoid of expectations of return.

A time when peace reigns easily in our hearts… as Christmas is the only season when forgiveness abounds.

May the love and humility the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ signified, remain deeply etched in our hearts. Let not the frenetic gift-giving and merriment becloud the pristine message that Christmas imparts to the universe:

Peace on earth, goodwill to men!

Maligaya at masaganang Pasko sa ating lahat!

* * *

Email: [email protected]