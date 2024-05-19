^

Opinion

Carlos Chan’s friendship award

EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2024 | 12:00am

Some friendships endure and even flourish despite the passing of time and the seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Filipino-Chinese taipan Carlos Chan, chairman of Oishi maker Liwayway Group, talked about one such friendship – that which exists between the Philippines and China – when he received the Chinese Government Friendship Award from the People’s Republic of China last month.

It may seem surreal to be talking about the friendship between the two nations in this time of geopolitical tensions but it’s also a fact that the relationship between the two countries goes beyond the territorial disputes. Just ask Filipino-Chinese taipans like Mr. Chan and Chinese entrepreneurs doing business in the Philippines.

Mr. Chan, the indefatigable businessman that he is, is a testament to this kind of business relationship. He has also been instrumental in nurturing the friendship between the Philippines and China.

Which is why it’s not surprising that he received such a prestigious award from the Chinese government, adding to the many recognitions he received in the past.

In his acceptance speech during a ceremony last April 22 in Beijing, Mr. Chan said he feels deeply humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious award.

‘Special places’

Mr. Chan said that both the Philippines and China hold special places in his heart.

“I am a Filipino-Chinese and was born in the Philippines. Both the Philippines – my motherland, and China – my ancestral country, hold special places in my heart. These two countries are separated by a strip of water and have a brotherly relationship that has lasted for centuries. Oishi and I, together with my family, will always remember the teachings of our ancestors, the virtues of Chinese culture and the importance of repaying the kindness shown to us.

“Fujian is the cradle of my parents, while the Philippines has nurtured me. Therefore, Oishi Shanghaojia and my family have taken on the mission of promoting the friendship between the Philippines and China,” he said.

The ceremony was led by Minister Wang Xiaoping and Vice Minister Li Zhong of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China and chairman Wan Lijun and vice chairman Cheng Hong of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese.

From his group of Filipino friends, present were former Senate president Franklin Drilon, former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, Cavite (fifth district) Rep. Roy Loyola, former Senate president Manny Villar and his wife, Senator Cynthia Villar, and former senator Panfilo Lacson, among others.

Liwayway’s humble beginnings

The story of Liwayway’s humble beginnings is well-known. The multinational snack foods giant is a continuation of the business that Mr. Chan’s father Chan Lib founded – selling gawgaw or cornstarch which is used for laundry or for cooking, and ground coffee.

His father is a native of Fujian province who moved to the Philippines in 1914.

“My father bought laundry starch in bulk from a local supplier, repackaged them into smaller packages, and ventured into reselling these products into public markets  stamped with the label ‘Liwayway Gawgaw,’ a Tagalog word for dawn. My mother also cooked and sold ‘ukoy’ or deep-fried shrimp patties at that time,” he said in 2021 when he was named Management Man of the Year by the Management Association of the Philippines.

Actually, I’m among the generations who grew up with gawgaw. My mother, perhaps like her mother before her, loved clean bed sheets washed with gawgaw. The sheets were somewhat stiff but comfortable and because I got used to this kind of bed sheets, I never liked fabric conditioners which made the sheets too soft for comfort.

From gawgaw, Liwayway flourished and was incorporated as Liwayway Marketing Corp. in 1966. The company soon ventured into the distribution of sweets, candies and sauces.

When the company bought a Japanese processing machine to make prawn crackers, it sold the snack food under the ”Oishi” brand, the Japanese word for “tasty or delicious.” The rest, as they say, is history.

In 1993, Oishi established itself in Shanghai, China, thanks to China’s reform and moves to open up.

“After more than 30 years of hard work, Oishi has become a famous brand and well-known trademark in China. The success of Oishi in China today is due to the integration of Filipino and Chinese wisdom. Oishi and I are honored to witness the outcome of China’s reform and opening up, and we are also proud to be participants and beneficiaries of it,” Mr. Chan said during the awarding ceremony.

Shared future

At the end of his speech, Mr. Chan said, he deeply understands and admires the concept of “community with a shared future for mankind.”

“This idea means that we are all together and can benefit mutually, regardless of each other’s differences. I hope that the people of the Philippines and China can unite and work together to create a better future. I wish everyone the best in the Year of the Dragon!”

Such an aspiration for a better relationship between the two countries exists somewhere between Mr. Chan’s heart and China and as a businessman, he constantly strives to achieve it in the many ways that he can.

I, too, hope to see a better relationship between our two countries that is rooted in mutual respect. Time will tell if this will happen.

In the meantime, I congratulate Mr. Chan for receiving a well-deserved award. I personally witnessed how he works to create a better future for both the Philippines and China.

Follow her on X, formerly Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at EyesWideOpen (Iris Gonzales) on Facebook. 

vuukle comment

FRIENDSHIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The walk of life

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 day ago
I have heard about people who have done the Camino twice, three times, sometimes even going the whole 800 kilometers on the Camino Frances and upon reaching Santiago, going back to the origin, which is St. Jean du...
Opinion
fbtw

Enable the producers

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
After a long search, I have finally tapped into several online communities of solar power equipment providers and judging from what’s available, there is a reasonable amount of companies willing to provide...
Opinion
fbtw

Connecting our fisher folks in the WPS

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 days ago
Armed only with just mobile phones, internet connectivity can also empower our fisherfolks at the WPS.
Opinion
fbtw

Benevolent reef control model

By The broader view | By Harry Roque | 1 day ago
When the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte entered a status quo agreement with the Chinese government, the intention was to diplomatically manage the West Philippine Sea dispute until both parties...
Opinion
fbtw

Axis

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
There is a flood of articles in many journals speculating about the return of Cold War geopolitical dynamics. That return, I believe, is inevitable.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Our nomadic life

By POINT OF VIEW | By Dorothy Delgado Novicio | 2 hours ago
Every Tuesday, our virtual, pre-prayer conversations with my multi-cultural friends revolve around the weather, faith, home or our wanderings.
Opinion
fbtw

But I don’t plan on dying!

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 2 hours ago
Over the years, I have had dozens of consultations from tearful clients, with the same facts and situation: a parent files a petition for their son or daughter, where the waiting time for a visa could be anywhere...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; Presuming regularity

EDITORIAL — Presuming regularity

1 day ago
She is fluent in Filipino and claims to have been born and bred in the Philippines, but can’t remember the house where she was born, why her birth was registered only 17 years later, what homeschooling program...
Opinion
fbtw

Taiwan’s indispensability in preparing for future pandemics

By POINT OF VIEW | By Dr. Hsueh Jui-yuan | 1 day ago
The three years of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a terrible loss of life and exacerbated health inequalities. The global economy slumped and, worldwide, people’s lives were affected. This experience demonstrated...
Opinion
fbtw

Rights ‘superbody’ needs monitoring

By AT GROUND LEVEL | By Satur C. Ocampo | 1 day ago
It has been 36 years since president Corazon Aquino created the Presidential Human Rights Committee, in a much-hailed move that signaled to the Filipino people that her administration was firmly committed to the...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with