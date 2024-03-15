^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Preventing another onion crisis

The Philippine Star
March 15, 2024 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Preventing another onion crisis

Memories of the 2022 Christmas holiday season, when onions became the top meme, still linger. The onion crisis saw retail prices of the bulbs skyrocketing to as high as P720 a kilo, with no white onions to be had. Flight attendants were held for bringing in bags of red onions from abroad. Onion prices contributed to food-fueled high inflation at the time, and raised questions about management of the agriculture sector under President Marcos.

So the administration must know enough to move decisively in preventing a repeat of the onion crisis. Sufficient warnings are being aired. The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. has reported that an infestation of armyworms or harabas is devastating onion plantations across Luzon. El Niño-induced drought, which is expected to last until May, is aggravating the infestation, according to the PCAFI. The armyworms are reportedly proving resistant to ordinary pesticides.

The dry months until April are the peak harvest season for onions. With the farmgate price at P40 to P42 per kilo, retail prices range between P60 and P120 for red onions, and P50 to P120 for white, which is the variety preferred for Filipino beef steak or bistek, burgers and onion rings. This is based on monitoring by the Department of Agriculture.

Because of the armyworm infestation, which has affected an estimated 45 percent of onion plantations, harvests have declined. PCAFI estimates that up to 60,000 metric tons of onions may have to be imported to stabilize supply and prices after the harvest season. Failure to make timely importations of both red and white onions was partly blamed for the 2022 onion crisis. As in other agricultural commodities, the importation must be balanced against the circumstances of domestic onion producers.

The current problem is also a reminder of the need to speed up the provision of cold storage facilities for small-scale farmers, which the administration has promised almost from Day One. The 2022 onion crisis was unprecedented and should have imparted indelible lessons in supply and price management. There is no excuse for the government to allow another onion crisis.

vuukle comment

LINGER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The real battle of Katipunan

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The real battle of Katipunan happens every school day as students, office workers and truck drivers race against time and against each other, as they find themselves stuck in the gridlocked avenue.
Opinion
fbtw

The biggest infra company

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. president and CEO Ramon S. Ang and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chair, president and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan are talking to merge their respective tollways operations – SMC Tollways (under...
Opinion
fbtw

The Chinese-Filipino business family

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
Even during the pre-Spanish period of Philippine history, the ethnic Chinese trader was already known in the archipelago.
Opinion
fbtw

Contained

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
When Hamas militants launched that murderous Oct. 7 raid on Israeli settlements, the strategy was to escalate confrontation enough to bring regional and global forces into play, possibly forcing the extinction of...
Opinion
fbtw

Life after kidnapping

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
For the first time in a long while, I exchanged my evening Net-flix bingeing for a book
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORIAL - Preserving a geological treasure

EDITORIAL - Preserving a geological treasure

1 day ago
In September last year, a provincial board member of Bohol had asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to stop the construction of private structures within the Chocolate Hills area.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Mocking Congress

EDITORIAL - Mocking Congress

2 days ago
The 17 conditions set in an audio recording by Apollo Quiboloy to face Senate grilling on charges of sex trafficking seemed too bizarre to be serious.
Opinion
fbtw

The standard of our service

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
As a warm-up question, our Bible study leader Pastor Ferdie asked if we had all seen the movie “Gladiator.” Yes, we replied.
Opinion
fbtw

De-risk from China, lean in on Japan

By THE CORNER ORACLE | By Andrew J. Masigan | 2 days ago
The Philippines’ relationship with China is complicated.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with