EDITORIAL — Sour grapes

There are many reasons why tiny Singapore has sprinted ahead of the rest of Southeast Asia in terms of economic growth and nearly all human development indicators. Foresight, seeing the broader picture, and giving priority to national rather than parochial interests are just among these reasons. These are evident in its bagging an exclusive deal for global pop superstar Taylor Swift to bring her Eras world concert tour to the city-state and nowhere else in Southeast Asia.

Since the Eras Tour kicked off in the US state of Arizona on March 17 last year, there have been numerous reports about the so-called “Taylor effect” on the economies of her concert venues, with her multitudes of fans called Swifties flocking to the host cities. That movement of people brought concomitant spikes in accommodation and transport bookings, dining and the other economic activities related to travel and tourism.

Singapore did not compete with any other Southeast Asian country for the exclusivity arrangement. Instead, by most indications, it was the only country in the region that quickly saw the huge tourism opportunities generated by a Taylor Swift performance. Neighboring countries began grousing about the exclusive deal only upon learning that hordes of local Swifties were set to fly out to Singapore and spend at least two days in the city-state.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, whose country has a strong tourism promotion program, was the first to express dismay last month, publicly floating that Singapore paid from $2 million to $3 million per show to bag the exclusive deal. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirmed that his government offered “certain incentives” to Swift, but the city state’s culture minister said it was nowhere as large as the figure quoted by the Thais. Even if his government had not offered the deal, Lee said there was no guarantee anyway that Swift would perform in other Southeast Asian countries.

Lee also said he did not consider it an “unfriendly” gesture. This appeared to be a reaction to Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda’s grousing that the exclusivity deal was not “what good neighbors do.”

Despite its tiny land size, Singapore consistently draws one of the highest tourism arrivals in the region. Last year, 13.6 million international travelers visited the city-state – more than double the 6.3 million in 2022 amid the persistent COVID threat. This year, Singapore appears to be on track for its target of up to 16 million visitors, with tourism receipts estimated at S$27.5 billion. The Eras Tour surely helps in attaining those targets.

Compare this with the 5.45 million total arrivals in the Philippines in 2023, with the 2024 target set at 8.21 million. From the quality of airports to connectivity and the ability to see local tourism opportunities and grab them, one can see why Singapore is a tourism success story. Instead of grousing, the Philippines should do its homework.