Strange bedfellows

Alas, some of the vertigo-inducing actions of Rody Duterte’s administration have now been put in the spotlight and, one way or another, are being rectified. That’s the good news.

Bad news is that this is happening largely because of politics, no thanks to the 2025 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race.

I say bad because in the Philippines, politics can change in the wink of an eye and therefore, policy changes that are motivated by politics may not really be sustainable; bad, too because to a certain extent those occupying the seats of power have a tendency to weaponize the law for their own vested interest.

It would have been better if accountability and justice were the primary motivations to correct misdeeds of past administrations, whether it’s the Duterte administration or that of others. That would have been a sign that our democratic society is finally maturing.

But of course this is the Philippines where, in reality, politics and politicking make the world go ’round; where yesterday’s enemies end up as BFFs; where progressive lawmakers and the ruling elite become strange bedfellows and where you can no longer recognize who the opposition is.

However, all these politically-motivated acts can be especially bad for Filipinos if our leaders end up being distracted and unable to focus on the more important things – from reviving the economy to addressing the crisis in education to fighting terrorists who are said to be behind the recent attacks in Marawi.

Peace talks

There’s the peace talks with the rebels, terminated by Duterte in 2017 or just a year into his administration. Irony of ironies, the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. – whose father’s regime was the biggest reason why the communist insurgency in the Philippines strengthened decades ago – has agreed to resume the talks with New People’s Army (NPA), the military wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Quiboloy’s kingdom

And then there’s the investigation by the House committee on legislative franchises into potential violations of Sonshine Media Network International; some of its program hosts have been accused of red-tagging activists and even media organizations.

SMNI’s founder and honorary chairman is controversial Duterte ally and Filipino preacher Apollo Quiboloy who has been on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s Most Wanted list for Human Trafficking since February last year.

The popular network of course is the home of Rody’s TV talk show, which has given him a new platform for his endless tirades; it was here where he defended daughter Sara and her confidential funds and where he threatened to kill the Vice President’s critics.

De Lima and the ICC

Former senator and justice secretary Leila de Lima, sent to jail during the previous administration, is now out on bail after more than six years in detention. Republic of Marites is speculating she was allowed to post bail possibly in exchange for cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and for continuing her investigation on Rody Duterte’s drug war. Time will tell what happens next.

These are all speculations of course because as we all know, it was a regional trial court that allowed De Lima to post bail. But what’s the Philippines without the usual conspiracy theories?

And yes, the ICC. Speaking of which, the Marcos administration is now hinting that it may cooperate with the ICC after previously saying the country is done talking with the international tribunal.

Whether this is politically motivated or not, I agree that the Philippines should extend its full cooperation to the ICC in its investigation of crimes against humanity.

The victims – and their families – and the perpetrators of Duterte’s bloody drug war would be brought to justice when this happens.

While the Philippines left the ICC in 2019, it may still be held liable for crimes against humanity recorded in the country before its exit.

Of course, you’re already seeing the cracks in UniTeam. VP Sara Duterte has formally asked the Department of Justice not to cooperate in the ICC’s investigation of drug war killings.

Time will tell what happens next as the Marcos administration and his cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez continue to lay the groundwork on how things will look in 2025 and in 2028.

As I said, it’s only proper to hold perpetrators of past misdeeds accountable. It’s also good that finally, the House is standing up against SMNI and its red-tagging anchors. I do not support franchise revocation but the network should at least be investigated for all the fake news and red-tagging it has unleashed and changes must be implemented.

More importantly, it’s also good that we’re considering cooperating with the ICC.

But there’s a catch. This seemingly all-out war against the Dutertes is more complicated than it seems.

It may unfortunately backfire for this administration and may just make Duterte, the patriarch, even more popular than he is. As it is now, Rody remains popular and if he wants to, is capable of again charming and luring the masses to his side.

A vindictive Duterte may decide to run again, either as VP, senator or as a member of the House.

Now, is it really necessary to wake up a sleeping giant?

For sure, the Philippine political landscape would again be amusing, dizzying and entertaining if Rody Duterte makes a comeback.

But for me, I’d take boring any day.

