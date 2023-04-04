^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - ‘Tragic’ state of the NCMH

The Philippine Star
April 4, 2023 | 12:00am

The poorly ventilated wards had a stomach-churning stink worse than a pigsty, reeking of human waste. Patients slept on the floor without pillows, blankets or even mats. They were packed like sardines in the wards that lacked electric fans.

This was how Sen. Raffy Tulfo described the “tragic” situation at the National Center for Mental Health when he conducted a surprise visit on March 27. Tulfo is now urging the Senate to conduct an inquiry to determine what can be done to improve the state of the NCMH, which is supposed to be the country’s premier facility for implementing the Mental Health Act or Republic Act 11036.

RA 11036 was signed in June 2018 by then president Rodrigo Duterte. Five years later, its objectives are a long way from attainment. Worse, the NCMH has been rocked by corruption scandals and even murder.

In 2019, then NCMH chief Roland Cortez filed a graft complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against the hospital’s chief administrative officer at the time, Clarita Avila, for construction deals awarded to a company wherein she was allegedly an incorporator. Also charged were 13 former and current NCMH officials.

The following year, as the pandemic began to spread, Avila said conditions in the NCMH left patients and staff vulnerable to COVID infection. Cortez issued a gag order and recommended her transfer to the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Las Piñas.

On July 27, 2020, at the height of the COVID lockdowns, Cortez and NCMH driver Ernesto Ponce de la Cruz were shot dead as they were driving along Tandang Sora Avenue in Quezon City. Avila was arrested after some of the suspects allegedly tagged her as the mastermind. She has denied the accusations.

All the internal turbulence has undoubtedly contributed to the current sorry state of the NCMH. The conditions described by Tulfo can only worsen the mental state of anyone brought to the hospital, and can discourage those with mental health issues from seeking NCMH help.

Even NCMH officials and employees are certain to be affected by the scandals besetting their institution. Instead of promoting mental wellbeing, the conditions at the NCMH will have the opposite effect. Mental health services in the country are inadequate enough. Authorities must ensure that the limited facilities and services available will not worsen mental health issues.

