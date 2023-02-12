^

Opinion

On PNoy’s 63rd birthday

BREAKTHROUGH - Elfren S. Cruz - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2023 | 12:00am

President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was born on Feb. 8, 1960. He served as president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. In six short years, he was able to transform the country from the sick man of Asia to one of the economic rising tigers of the world. It cannot be disputed that one of his greatest achievements was his fight against corruption, which gained international recognition. The World Bank said that PNoy’s government could serve as a global model for the struggle against corruption among developing countries. The Wall Street Journal wrote: “Still the Philippines’ continuing fight against corruption points to the gains that other emerging economies might achieve if they tackle their own problems.” When he was campaigning for president, PNoy laid out his economic game plan, which later became his administration’s Philippine Development Plan.

One of its main features was the identification of four major bottlenecks that have historically been the obstacles to Philippine economic prosperity. One of the four was the systemic corruption in all branches of government. At the start of PNoy’s government in 2010, the World Bank estimated that the cost of corruption was as high as 40 percent of the government’s annual budget. There was significant progress acknowledged even by the international community.

In the 2013-2014 Global Competitiveness Report, the Philippines dramatically improved from 85th place in 2010 when PNoy took over to 59 out of 148 countries in just three years. More significantly, for the first time, corruption was no longer the major concern affecting the country’s competitiveness. In an HSBC Corporation Report during PNoy’s term, it said that if the government and succeeding administrations would build on the progress under PNoy and remain focused on economic growth and improving the living standards of the population, the Philippines could become among the world’s top 50 economies in 2050. During PNoy’s term, the Philippines was already considered as the largest economy among ASEAN countries.

Much of PNoy’s charm came from his image as the Everyman President, a regular guy not that interested in foreign travel. At that time, journalist Marites Danguilan Vitug said that she was surprised to discover that PNoy hadn’t even been to Europe. He was happiest being in the Philippines.

In an interview in the December 2010 issue of YES! Magazine, PNoy said, “Parang, if you take me out of the Philippines, I am like a fish out of water. Iba talaga pag nasa Pilipinas (It’s really different here in the Philippines).”

According to Teddyboy Locsin, the former speechwriter of Cory Aquino, a bishop said of Noynoy, the candidate: “I don’t care what his qualifications for president are. I just know he will never hurt his mother’s memory.” Locsin also said that with Noynoy, the nation had gotten back Ninoy and Cory for he is “clean and strong like Cory, strong and singleminded like Ninoy.”

Michael Charleston Chua, a native of Tarlac and a history professor, remembers how approachable Noynoy was.  When Michael, then a student, was doing his thesis on the elections, he ventured into the Batasang Pambansa to interview the congressman. He remembers interviewing the congressman in the Batasan in 2004. He says that Noynoy was warm and accommodating and articulate during the interview; he was also simple and humble.

Maria Vargas Montelibano, an Aquino relative, describes Noynoy as Cory and Ninoy incarnate. He thinks like Cory, she says, “but the Ninoy DNA is so strong that I am moved to tears when he acts or sounds like him.” Maria has a very interesting story that manifests PNoy’s determination to free himself from the temptations of corruption.

She recalls that a month before elections, when the survey results were very encouraging, he asked Maria what might still negate the trend. After she answered that only an act of God would, he instructed his sisters to stop accepting contributions from donors. PNoy felt that there was enough to sustain a respectable election day operation and that the donors’ money could be put to better use. Besides, he added, those Johnny-come-lately donors would only give because they could smell victory.

PNoy believed that the transformation of our society was possible. One of his constant messages was his determination to recommit to the rule of law. But he knew it would not be an easy task. In one of his SONAs, he said, “The road ahead is long and we never said it would be easy or we could tread this path without challenges. But I do not doubt any capacity to overcome any obstacle. We did not achieve our current success by chance. Let us not allow this transformation to be temporary; let us seize this opportunity to make the change permanent.”

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

NOYNOY AQUINO III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Aftershocks

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
When a large calamity strikes, even in the remotest part of the world, Filipinos end up among the victims. That is testament to the extent of the Filipino diaspora.
Opinion
fbtw

US touts its aid to boost AFP modernization plan

By AT GROUND LEVEL | By Satur C. Ocampo | 1 day ago
“An irreplaceable US ally for seven decades, the Philippines has been at the forefront of preserving the free and open regional order in Southeast Asia and the greater Indo-Pacific region.”
Opinion
fbtw

Of reunions and anniversaries

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 day ago
ebruary is usually the time when practical balikbayans come home from the USA and Canada because their winter is still harsh, fares are cheaper and oftentimes there are reunions. Another reunion?
Opinion
fbtw

Rogue Russia

By POLITICAL FUTURES | By Ian Bremmer | 1 day ago
In January, British officials announced they had uncovered a dramatic cyberattack on the UK postal service that caused “severe disruption” to the computer systems that send mail abroad.
Opinion
fbtw

GCash lane gremlins

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
“Gremlins” operating along “GCash lane” – these are the terms used by recruitment and migration consultant Emmanuel Geslani to describe those he says are involved in “G & C”...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

EDITORIAL - Arrests for accomplishment

1 hour ago
The images of jail cells literally packed to the rafters, with inmates taking turns stretching out to sleep for lack of space, have disappeared as the brutal campaign against illegal drugs ended with the previous...
Opinion
fbtw

90% of Filipinos agree on EDCA expansion and joint maritime patrols

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 1 hour ago
The announcement by the Philippines and the United States about the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with four new locations to be added to the current five sites and the conduct of joint maritime...
Opinion
fbtw

Death, divorce, debt and duties

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
That virulent tiny, tiny virus may have upended everything around us, with our economy blighted by recession and scorching hot inflation but the extraordinary world of art collection remains unscathed and appetite...
Opinion
fbtw

750,000 home health aides needed in US each year

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 1 hour ago
According to a recent article by the American Immigration Council, “the United States will need to fill nearly three-quarters of a million open jobs for home health and personal care aides every year through...
Opinion
fbtw

US Senator speaks up against RP annexation

By THIRD EYE | By Ramon J. Farolan | 1 hour ago
In February 1898 the US battleship Maine, in Havana Harbor, Cuba, was completely destroyed by a mysterious explosion that detonated ammunition magazines, killing more than 200 crew members.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with