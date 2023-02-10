^

Opinion

Intertwining issues

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - Jose C. Sison - The Philippine Star
February 10, 2023 | 12:00am

This is an ejectment case where the issue is the prior physical possession of the property or possession de facto, and not the issue of ownership thereof. The question that arose in this case is whether the court can still pass upon the issue of ownership in an ejectment suit. This is answered and explained in our case for today.

The property involved here is a 109-square meter parcel of land covered by a Transfer Certificate of Title (TCT) located at a first-class subdivision in a suburban town along the seacoast. It is registered in the name Armando and Letty, whose marriage was already declared void because of Armando’s previous marriage to another woman, Remedios, who was then working in the USA.

When she came home to the Philippines, she was surprised to find out that said property was occupied by persons unknown to her. Upon inquiry, the occupants informed her that they were lessees paying rentals to her nephew Cardo. She then told the occupants that she is the owner of the property and that she did not authorize Cardo to lease the property to anyone.

Remedios confronted Cardo, who confirmed that he is managing the property and collecting rentals for his aunt Tina, the sister of Remedios. Upon telling Cardo that she is the owner of the property, Cardo and his aunt Tina voluntarily left the premises and turned it over to Remedios.

So, Remedios took possession of the land and designated her other sister Lisa to administer it. She also made arrangements with the lessees to pay the rentals to Lisa. Thus, she changed the locks of the gate of the property.

Three weeks later when Remedios went back to the US, Lisa informed her that Cardo and Tina entered the premises by destroying the locks using a bolt cutter and prohibited the tenants from entering the premises. Thus, Lisa reported the matter to the barangay and hired a lawyer to demand that Cardo, Tina and their tenants turn over possession of the property to her sister Remedios.

But despite demands, Cardo and Tina refused, thereby forcing Remedios to file a forcible entry complaint against them.

In answer to the complaint, Tina and Cardo averred that the complaint is without legal basis because Letty was not the owner of the property. They insisted that although Letty was described in the property’s title as the wife of Armando, their marriage was already nullified for being bigamous. Moreover, Armando already declared that Tina is the new owner of the property.

After trial, the Metropolitan Court (METC) rendered a decision in favor of Remedios, ordering Tina and Cardo to vacate the premises and to pay the reasonable amount of P5,000 as actual damages until they vacate the premises, plus attorney’s fees. This was affirmed by the Regional Trial Court (RTC).

The RTC ruled on the issue of ownership and found that Remedios is a co-owner of the property as it was acquired during the subsistence of her marriage to Armando and that Armando can only sell his share of the property, but the document he executed in favor of Tina regarding his share in the property is not proof that he transferred ownership thereof to Tina.

The Court of Appeals (CA), however, declared that the forcible entry case is not proper due to the contrasting claim of ownership. So it reversed and set aside the RTC decision without prejudice to the institution by the parties of the proper action before a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate and resolve with conclusiveness the contrasting claims of ownership over the subject property. Was the CA correct?

The Supreme Court said that the CA is not correct. Even if the issue of ownership is raised in the pleadings, like in this case, the courts may pass upon such issue in an ejectment case which relates only to physical or material possession so as to determine the issue of possession, especially if the former is inseparably linked with the latter.

The issue of ownership shall be resolved in deciding the issue of possession if the question of possession is intertwined with the issue of ownership. The Rules of Court in fact expressly allow in Section 16, Rule 70 that the issue of ownership shall be resolved in deciding the issue of possession if the question of possession is intertwined with the issue of ownership.

But this provision is only an exception and is allowed only if the question of possession cannot be resolved without deciding the issue of ownership.

For forcible entry suit to prosper, the plaintiff must allege and prove: (a) that they have prior physical possession of the property; (b) that they were deprived of the possession either by force, intimidation, threat, strategy or stealth; and (c) that the action was filed within one year from the time the owners or legal possessors learned of their deprivation of the physical possession of the property.

In this case, Remedios was already in possession of the property when Cardo and Tina forcibly entered it again by using a bolt cutter, evicted the tenants therein, changed the padlocks and placed a rent signage in front of the property, thus prompting Remedios to file a forcible entry case (Esperral vs Esperal and Biaoco, G.R. 229076, Sept. 16, 2020).

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

TCT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The inflation dog show

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
That was quite a dog show. Inflation came in still scorching hot at 8.7 percent in January even as our economic managers said last year, the number had already peaked in December.
Opinion
fbtw

Catastrophe

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
Over 50 nations Ukraine included are mobilizing their crack search-and-rescue teams for deployment in southern Turkey and northern Syria to help in the frantic effort to save lives. The Philippines is deploying an...
Opinion
fbtw

Agri cursed by Local Government Code

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
What proved to be an instrument of unlimited power to petty politicians has become a curse in many forms to Philippine agriculture.
Opinion
fbtw

Small bites from the Big Apple

By POINT OF VIEW | By Dorothy Delgado Novicio | 1 day ago
In her book Diplomatic Baggage, the Travails of a Trailing Spouse, Brigid Keenan amusingly lamented about the early years of their foreign posting to countries where technology was a challenge and the internet was...
Opinion
fbtw

Reasons for alliances

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
The extension and expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement continues to be controversial among certain sectors of Philippine society.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘ Trust’ issues

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 53 minutes ago
Through these years, however, “trust” issues have bedeviled the past Cha-cha attempts, Carlos and Teves conceded.
Opinion
fbtw

BARMM and the whole-of-society approach

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 53 minutes ago
Recently, the European Union and the World Vision Development Foundation Inc. launched two projects called “Promoting Efforts Addressing Conflict through Education in Mindanao” and “Integrated...
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Arrest at UP

1 day ago
The housekeeper’s employment ended in 2013, and the defendant has not been notified that a complaint had been filed against her for alleged failure to remit employer’s contributions to the Social Security...
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Killer earthquake

2 days ago
As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey near the Syrian border had surpassed 5,000.
Opinion
fbtw

Bad balloon

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
As of yesterday, Beijing’s reaction to its unmanned balloon being shot down by the US Air Force was a diplomatic protest lodged with the US embassy, with a warning that China is “reserving the right to...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with