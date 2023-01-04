^

Opinion

Breakdown of Philippines: only political elite benefits

GOTCHA - Jarius Bondoc - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2023 | 12:00am

Ex-President Gloria Arroyo joins Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s ill-timed China visit. China’s explosive COVID-19 surge can infect their planeload of companions, and family and staff when they return. Isolated in a pandemic bubble, they won’t get enough work done except to banquet.

The insistence to fly to China is as odd as Arroyo’s midnight sneak-in to Hainan in 2007. Leaving her husband who had just undergone delicate heart surgery, she signed the $329-million National Broadband Network-ZTE deal. A whistleblower later testified at the Senate that ZTE top execs handed over an initial $10-million kickback from the $200-million overprice.

Filipinos meanwhile suffer breakdown of state services and facilities.

Fifty-one perished and 19 went missing from Christmas flashfloods in eight regions. Hillside quarries triggered mudslides that swelled rivers and destroyed P1.1 billion in homes and farms. The quarriers are local and former natural resources officials.

Hundreds others died and thousands lost homes from two 2022 superstorms. Congressmen had pocketed P113.5-billion flood controls that year. Expect worse deluges this 2023 as they again steal P183-billion dredging funds.

Government falsely promises squatter rehabs. Slums remain electricity- and water-less. One neglected candle tipping over razes entire neighborhoods. Bureaucrats take commissions from contractors of shabby resettlements.

Calling it a “glitch” can’t minimize the backlash of the New Year’s Day crash of the country’s Airspace Monitoring System. Four hundred daily international and domestic flights of 60,000 passengers had to be cancelled, delayed or diverted up to three days later. Philippine travel and tourism image cracked.

Worst hit were 3,000 departing overseas workers who missed connecting flights to jobsites. Also those homebound who went hungry and sleepless from days-long flight diversions to other capitals. Who will reimburse their extra expenses?

Aeronautics bigwigs chest-thumped to uphold the Air Passengers Bill of Rights. Meaning, faultless airlines must feed, billet, refund and rebook at their expense the distraught flyers. Plus, pay emergency overtime of pilots and cabin crew, larger aircraft and airport re-slotting charges.

General aviation bled. Chartered, medical evac, company, student-pilot and fresh seafood flights were grounded.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines alibied that its equipment was antiquated. Yet the P13-billion airspace traffic system was installed only four years ago, 2018. Obviously it had no requisite backups. CAAP’s present chief was at that time transport undersecretary for aviation and airports.

Past Manila and Cebu airport bosses have yet to answer for myriad sleaze. In Manila they monopolize airport taxis. Highway robber-cabbies victimize passengers waiting for hours for rides.

Land transport everywhere is a mess. Disjointed routes of the EDSA bus carousel to elsewhere in Greater Manila is but a microcosm of nationwide commuters’ woes. Buses and jeepneys are hard to come by. Commuters resort to colorum vans. The ride-hailing monopoly exacts arbitrary “surge rates.”

Gridlocks plague urban and rural areas. Potholes pockmark highways and inner roads. Dozens of bridges have collapsed in recent years. Filching funds, national and local officials delay repairs. Absent from streets, policemen prefer assignment to special investigations, special operations, special tactics, special siopao; no regular foot patrols.

Yet they bungle a special criminal probe. Thirty-four “sabungeros” and companions were abducted on different dates in different cockpits under one e-sabong operator two years ago. All are presumed murdered. Three policemen have been indicted for kidnapping three victims in two incidents. No mastermind because money talks. From a gross of P3 billion e-sabong netted P300 million a day, enough to buy off top law enforcement and justice officials.

Sea transport sucks. Ports impose arbitrary wharfage, pilotage, storage. Authorities neglect skills upgrade for 400,000 Filipino seafarers. A fifth risk losing jobs on European-flagged vessels.

Deficient transport inflates food prices. As well, faulty data gathering, planning and logistics; costly fuel, feeds and fertilizer. Food producers and suppliers stagger from illegal pass-on of steep power generation costs.

Misinformed about harvests, Marcos Jr. failed to import undersupplied onion. His Bureau of Plant Industry withheld import sanitary/phytosanitary inspection certificates. Knowing better, hoarders began smuggling from China.

BPI inspectors detected toxins and E. coli in contraband onion. Yet Customs is donating the contaminated bulbs for retail in Kadiwa rolling stores. Marcos Jr. is rushing the legalities. The poor can buy cheap – dirty – onions.

The country is P13.5 trillion in hock. Most borrowings went to crooked deals: P15-billion PhilHealth scam, P42-billion Pharmally scam, China COVID vaccine scam. Cronies took over Malampaya gas rights. Agencies with no law enforcement or intelligence functions grabbed confidential/intelligence funds. Coming up: Maharlika Fund.

Up till Marcos Jr.’s departure for China, health officials dithered over stricter COVID-19 protocols on Chinese travelers like other countries. They’ve enforced only mumbo-jumbo “heightened alert.” They avoid offending Beijing, whose state media screeches that harsher rules on Chinese are discriminatory – forgetting that Beijing singled out flights from London, Brussels and Manila during surges.

The past admin too had refused to screen Wuhanese travelers at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Expect infection resurgence. Aligned with that admin, Marcos Jr. is repeating its mistakes. As it did to Rody Duterte, Beijing is bamboozling Marcos Jr. to sign a joint petroleum exploration in Recto Bank within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

*      *      *

Catch Sapol radio show, Saturdays, 8 to 10 a.m., dwIZ (882-AM).

Follow me on Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Jarius-Bondoc

CHINA

GLORIA ARROYO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

20 national holidays a year

By SENTINEL | By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
The Bongbong Marcos administration started the New Year on the wrong foot.
Opinion
fbtw

Happiest

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
Filipinos, it appears, are even more defiant than the Ukrainians.
Opinion
fbtw

New year chaos

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Could the New Year chaos at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport be a portent of things to come for us, here in this insanely chaotic nation of 110 million? I surely hope not because this is certainly bad news...
Opinion
fbtw

Government deficiencies

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
As President Bongbong Marcos spends this week traveling to China on official business, let us all pray that the time spent there will make him fully aware of what the Philippines needs to improve in the same way...
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Black eye for the Phl

1 day ago
With the gradual easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the Department of Tourism recorded 2.6 million arrivals in 2022.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Airports interrupted

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The first day ever of the new year 2023 in our country literally started with a blast. It was a blast of the past deficiencies and inefficiencies paralyzed air traffic in the Philippines.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Unhappy

2 days ago
New Year Chaos greeted the start of 2023 in the country, as flights in and out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were canceled yesterday due to what authorities described as “technical issues”...
Opinion
fbtw

Holiday tearjerker

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
As 2022 drew to a close, an image went viral: one red onion, sitting forlornly on a weighing scale, costing P43.20 as a kilo was priced at P720.
Opinion
fbtw

The boss

By QWERTYMAN | By JOSE DALISAY | 2 days ago
(This week, our story deals with two security guards chatting between Christmas and New Year about money, power and ambition.)
Opinion
fbtw

No more extension

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 days ago
Luckily for him, too, the 65-year old PBBM had already undergone his primary vaccine and booster shot.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with