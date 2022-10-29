^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Safe travels for Undas

The Philippine Star
October 29, 2022 | 12:00am

In this long Undas weekend, the primordial concern must be public safety. On top of the lingering threat of COVID infection as the highly infectious Omicron subvariants spread in several regions, a tropical cyclone bringing torrential rainfall is barreling toward the country.

Even before Tropical Storm Paeng made landfall, at least 31 people were reported killed in landslides and massive floods that hit parts of Mindanao yesterday. Rural communities around Cotabato City were inundated with flash floods, with residents expressing surprise over the enormous amount of rainfall. The tropical cyclone is hitting the country as the exodus of people to their hometowns is underway for the long Undas weekend.

The approach of Paeng is doubly unfortunate because it is the first time since the COVID lockdowns in 2020 that people can freely travel again to visit cemeteries for the annual remembrance of their dearly departed during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days. At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, thousands of travelers were scheduled to board domestic flights yesterday, but many were stranded as the approach of Paeng forced the cancellation of flights.

As of yesterday, Metro Manila appeared to be in the direct path of Paeng, prompting the city government of Manila to shut down its public cemeteries – among the biggest in the country – until further notice. Classes were suspended in several areas. Several bus trips bound for the provinces were also canceled at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

Along a highway near the Matnog pier in Sorsogon, there were long lines of cargo trucks stranded after ferry service was suspended between the port town and the municipality of Allen in Northern Samar.

The government had hoped that the long Undas weekend, with classes and work set to resume only on Wednesday next week, would not only lead to happy family reunions after two years of lockdowns, but also revitalize the tourism industry. Now vacation plans are being rethought, with trips shortened and in some cases scrapped altogether. Those stranded at home, however, still have a long break ahead and can visit local destinations.

The flash floods and heavy rainfall brought by Paeng as it approached Mindanao has reminded some people of the fury of Ondoy. Starting out as a mere tropical storm like Paeng, Ondoy swept across Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon on Sept. 26, 2009, also a Saturday, bringing an unprecedented amount of rainfall within just a few hours and spawning cataclysmic flooding.

The country has had enough experience with extreme weather disturbances. Weather experts and disaster mitigation officials have sounded the appropriate warnings. In observing Undas during stormy weather, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

