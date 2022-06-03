^

Opinion

Valid defense

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - Jose C. Sison - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2022 | 12:00am

Is a marriage, void from the beginning, a valid defense in the prosecution for bigamy even without a judicial declaration of absolute nullity of either the first or second marriages of the accused? Can a person accused of bigamy raise the defense that his first or second marriage is void even without first securing a judicial declaration of nullity? This is the question resolved in this case of Tony. 

Tony was only 16 years old when he married his teacher, Naty, in a civil ceremony solemnized by the city mayor. Their marriage was blessed with a child born one year after. After about 23 years of living together, Tony stopped going home to their conjugal dwelling. When Naty confronted him, Tony admitted having an affair with Bella. Naty likewise learned that Tony also married Bella about 12 years ago. 

So Naty charged Tony and Bella before the RTC with the crime of bigamy. Tony, however, insisted that he could not be criminally liable for bigamy because both his marriages were null and void. He claimed that his marriage to Naty is null and void for lack of a valid marriage license while his marriage to Bella is also null and void for lack of a marriage ceremony. 

Bella, on the other hand, claimed that she only knew of Tony’s prior marriage to Naty about 12 years after Tony married her; and that even prior to the filing of the bigamy case, she already filed a petition to annul her marriage to Tony and that said marriage was already declared by the RTC as null and void for being bigamous. Bella also alleged that this RTC ruling has already attained finality because no appeal has been filed thereto. 

After trial, the RTC convicted Tony and acquitted Bella. It sentenced Tony to suffer imprisonment of 2 years 3 months and 1day minimum to 6 years and 1 day, maximum. The RTC ruled that as to the first marriage of Tony to Naty, the certifications issued by the Civil Registrar merely proved that the marriage license could not be found, not that they never existed and that the marriage certificate which reflected the marriage license number has a higher probative value than said certification by the Civil Registrar. This was affirmed but modified by the Court of Appeals (CA) by increasing the penalty to 2 years 4 months and 1 day minimum to 8 years 4 months and 1 day maximum. Were the RTC and CA correct in convicting? 

The Supreme Court (SC) ruled that Tony’s conviction is not correct. According to the SC, a void ab initio marriage is a valid defense in the prosecution for bigamy even without a judicial declaration of absolute nullity. Void marriages are marriages without formal or essential requisites, or incestuous marriage or those void by reason of public policy which are inexistent from the beginning and therefore the parties were never married. The Family Code only requires a judicial declaration of nullity for purposes of remarriage but not as defense in bigamy. The parties to a void ab initio marriage are not required to obtain a judicial declaration of nullity in order to raise it as a defense in a bigamy case. It is only in voidable first or second marriage that a judicial declaration of nullity is required as a defense in the bigamy case. So, the RTC decision as affirmed by the CA is reversed and set aside and Tony is acquitted. (Pulido vs People, G.R. 220149, July 27, 2021)

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

VALID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Citizen Rody

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte will not accept the position of anti-drug czar that’s being offered to him by president-elect Ferdinand “BBM” Marcos Jr., according to his former spokesman,...
Opinion
fbtw

A new international airport 20 minutes from Luneta

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 2 days ago
The departing administration now wants to sell the old Manila International Airport.
Opinion
fbtw

LKA financial crisis: Mismanaged loans

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
Sri Lanka may mean “resplendent island” but right now the troubled nation of 22 million some 500 of them Filipinos is boiling in a cauldron of foreign loans gone awry, soaring prices, shortage of food,...
Opinion
fbtw

$123

FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
Expect pain at the pumps in the next few days. International prices for crude oil jumped up to $123 per barrel this week.
Opinion
fbtw

Back to school

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 days ago
The entire national capital region along with 40 other regions, provinces and cities around the country will remain under the most relaxed pandemic Alert Level-1 starting today until June 15.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

Appointments, disappointments

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 41 minutes ago
The impeachment of Renato Corona as chief justice arose largely from the belief of Noynoy Aquino that it was a post-election midnight appointment made by Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, to protect her from the expected...
Opinion
fbtw

How graft raps end up in PH

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 41 minutes ago
The Supreme Court recently upheld the dismissal of a two-star general for his role in the 2009 police chopper scam. Herold Ubalde was a one-star general when fired by the Ombudsman in 2012. Reason: serious dishonesty...
Opinion
fbtw

Second chance, too

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 41 minutes ago
“We have learned from that experience. We know now how to avoid it,” the incoming DSWD chief promised.
Opinion
fbtw

Valid defense

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | 41 minutes ago
Is a marriage, void from the beginning, a valid defense in the prosecution for bigamy even without a judicial declaration of absolute nullity of either the first or second marriages of the accused?
Opinion
fbtw

What’s your excuse?

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 41 minutes ago
What’s your excuse.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with