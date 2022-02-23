EDITORIAL - Water conservation

In several areas in Metro Manila, water supply has been on rotation for several weeks now because additional work is needed for the turbid water sourced from Laguna de Bay. Over in Angat Dam, the main source of water for Metro Manila, administrators are warning that the water is approaching the critical level.

While the La Niña phenomenon is expected to persist until May, bringing more rainfall than usual in the country, water resource authorities are advising the public to start conserving water. This is important particularly in households with limited facilities for water storage.

Conserving water, however, is easier said than done in the time of COVID-19, when hand hygiene is a key defense against the coronavirus. Those who can’t afford regular hand disinfection with 70 percent alcohol settle for soap and water or simply water.

Beyond water conservation, there should be greater effort to promote water recycling and other smart methods of water utilization. High-rise buildings and new property developments can incorporate water recycling systems into their designs. Worldwide, clean water is increasingly becoming insufficient for booming populations. Some experts have warned that the next major wars will be fought over clean water.

In the Philippines, the periodic turbidity of water sourced from Laguna de Bay is due to heavy siltation caused by fish pens whose numbers continue to grow. The two water concessionaires of Metro Manila have noted that this is happening amid greater demand for water due to the COVID pandemic as well as population growth.

New water sources must also be developed. The National Capital Region has long needed new sources of water to meet the continually growing demand, but the government has been slow in responding to the need. New water treatment plants are being built and deep wells being constructed while the NCR waits for the new sources to come on stream.

Beyond conserving water for the approaching dry season, ensuring a reliable supply of clean, safe water needs several long-term measures and sustainable best practices in water management.