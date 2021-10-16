


































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
EDITORIAL – Placeholders
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
EDITORIAL â€“ Placeholders
                        

                        
While certificates of candidacy have been filed for national positions, the situation remains fluid. As some politicians and their parties themselves have confirmed, they are waiting for possible last-minute substitutions. This is allowed until Nov. 15.



Critics say the use of placeholders for these last-minute switching should serve as basis for declaring the placeholder as a nuisance candidate.



Section 69 of the Omnibus Election Code or Batas Pambansa 881 defines a nuisance candidate as one who files a certificate “to put the election process in mockery or disrepute or to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of the names of the registered candidates or by other circumstances or acts which clearly demonstrate that the candidate has no bona fide intention to run for the office for which the certificate of candidacy has been filed and thus prevent a faithful determination of the true will of the electorate.”



The Commission on Elections, on its own volition or with a verified petition, can reject such a candidate. On the other hand, one aspirant seen as a placeholder has stressed that the Comelec will be hard-pressed to prove an intent to mock the electoral process, or the absence of a “bona fide intention” to pursue the candidacy.



Involuntary substitution is allowed until noon of election day itself, but only for candidates with the same surnames and belonging to the same political party. This means the substitution is being made because the original candidate has been disqualified, incapacitated for example by illness or accident, or has died.



Bills have been filed seeking a total ban on voluntary substitutions, or giving the Comelec more teeth in the determination of nuisance candidates. There is also a proposal to require all officials, including those occupying elective posts, to resign upon filing of candidacy.



The passage of a law banning last-minute voluntary substitutions, however, can no longer cover the current election season. What voters can do is consider the implications. Resorting to last-minute substitutions and allowing oneself to become a placeholder provide insights into the character of a candidate and the nature of a political party. These are useful to bear in mind in making choices on election day.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FLUID
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
From Yorme to ‘Lo-Pangu’


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Turning 47 years old later this month, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso a.k.a. Isko “Yorme” Moreno is one of the two youngest candidates in next year’s presidential elections.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Smuggled Ferraris & online sabong


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Yesterday was the first in the longest time that I had a chance to dine with a few of those motor heads and it’s interesting what pops up in the middle of dinner.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
E-sabong hooking kids, OFWs


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Online sabong is luring minors and addicting overseas workers. Gambling is brought right into homes and barracks.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Substitutes


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In this country, all is fair in love, war and politics.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The Nobel Prize


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Many Filipinos are now cheering for Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of Rappler, the country’s news website, because she was awarded the much-coveted Nobel Peace Prize, along with Russian journalist Dmitry...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
$100


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The road to a post-COVID-19 global economy is not going to be easy.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Ennoble, ignoble


                                 

                                                                        SEARCH FOR TRUTH -
                                                                        By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr.
                                     | October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We shifted our gaze upward last Wednesday in time to catch William Shatner & Co. catapulted at light speed into space.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Muy bien, Dr. Lumbera’


                                 

                                                                        LODESTAR -
                                                                        By Danton Remoto
                                     | October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Like many other students, I first knew Dr. Bienvenido Lumbera through his essays.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Not so fast!


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Nobel Peace Prize? Not so fast! 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Prohibited generosity


                                 

                                                                        A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) -
                                                                        By Jose C. Sison
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Donation between spouses during the marriage shall be void except moderate gifts which the spouses may give each other on the occasion of any family rejoicing (Article 87 Family Code).

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with