





































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
A partnership for the future

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            DIPLOMATIC POUCH - Daniel Pruce (The Philippine Star) - August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Earlier this week, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – or ASEAN – agreed that the UK would become a Dialogue Partner. This was sealed on Thursday when the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, signed a partnership agreement in a virtual ceremony. This decision was taken following months of talks between both sides since the UK formally announced its application back in 2020. It is also a significant landmark event in relations between the UK and the region. Why you may ask?



For ASEAN, the UK becomes the 11th Dialogue Partner. So while we are by no means the first, we are the first in 25 years following a pause on the intake of new partners. ASEAN also stands to benefit from the UK’s strong international reputation: our development expertise, our diplomatic network of over 190 missions and our permanent seat on the UN Security Council and our security relationship through our membership of NATO.



For the UK, both our Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have made no secret of our wish to partner up more closely with the Indo-Pacific. The Foreign Secretary has made six visits to the region which he sees as a key tenet of our vision for Global Britain and our desire to tilt toward this part of the globe. We believe we have much to offer; not just on trade and investment but also on climate change and the environment, science and technology, and education. And for both sides, the UK will now participate in meetings of Foreign and Economic Ministers which will be an opportunity to share knowledge and ideas on some of the key issues of the day.



As the UK’s ambassador since 2017, I am aware of the benefits of close cooperation with ASEAN. I have been able to appreciate the expertise and ideas springing from the ASEAN Center on Biodiversity headquartered in Laguna – particularly important as we head towards the UN Climate Change Conference being held in the UK this November.



I have seen the benefits of the cooperation between the UK’s National Crime Agency and ASEANAPOL as they work together to put a stop to some of the worst transnational crimes imaginable. And here and across the region, I have witnessed the benefits of working together more closely as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Trade and investment will obviously be key, especially as every economy around the world looks to rebuild following the impact of the pandemic. The UK, the world’s fifth largest economy, sees much potential in ASEAN which has a combined market of over $3 trillion. I’m pleased to report that discussions are already taking place between the UK and the Philippines on how we can now seize the initiative and work even more closely together.



I’m delighted that the UK Government recently donated over 415,000 vaccines to the Philippines – the first wave of a significant global effort to ensure more people are vaccinated. This is on top of our work through COVAX to ensure more countries around the world have more equitable access to a safe vaccine.



The decision to confer Dialogue Partner status on the UK is the beginning rather than the end of our deepening partnership with ASEAN and its member-states. As our Foreign Secretary has said, we are investing more time, energy and effort in bilateral relations in Southeast Asia. He has been clear that while Europe was the fulcrum of geopolitics in the past, that mantle has now been passed to the Indo-Pacific.



In the Philippines, we have some exciting plans to deepen links, including through the launch of an Enhanced Partnership which will drive forward our work across political, people-to-people, economic, defence and security and climate change work.



In ASEAN, we have a newly opened UK Mission to ASEAN which is dedicated to building links; Ambassador Jon Lambe, the first UK Ambassador to ASEAN, visited the Philippines (virtually) last year and left with a strong impression of the potential for even greater cooperation.



My tour as the UK’s ambassador comes to an end soon. I’m delighted that the UK has become a Dialogue Partner before my departure. I wanted to say a special thank you to Foreign Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin and his team at the Department of Foreign Affairs for all they did to support us in this endeavor. Maraming salamat.



*   *   *



Daniel Pruce is British Ambassador to the Philippines. Twitter @DanielPruce


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ASEAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Lockdowns unleashing a worse epidemic: TB


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Lockdowns aim to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. But they unintentionally unleash a worse killer, tuberculosis.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Alarmist


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The first time we had key members of the OCTA Research group on One News’ “The Chiefs” was at the start of the pandemic last year, before the first lockdown stopped our taping in the TV 5 stud...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Not the right path


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
With the re-imposition of the hard lockdown all over the national capital region starting today, both chambers of the 18th Congress have decided to also suspend their respective plenary sessions.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Misplaced envy


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
A Filipino-Chinese businessman with whom I was catching up expressed what I could only call as envy towards another “businessman,” whom he described as raking in billions via online gambling.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Freezing assets


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has frozen the assets of officials and members of the communist National Democratic Front and the Abu Sayyaf group.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Suspended


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The OCTA Research Group is considering suspending its political surveys to focus exclusively on analyzing data relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Justice edges onward in Colombia peace accord


                                 

                                                                        AT GROUND LEVEL -
                                                                        By Satur C. Ocampo
                                     | August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The nationwide general strike in Colombia, which began as a protest against tax increases in April (discussed in this space on June 12), continues to besiege that South American country. Several gut issues, of immediate...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Extrajudicial vaccination


                                 

                                                                        SEARCH FOR TRUTH -
                                                                        By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr.
                                     | August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
When you hear an Emmanuel Macron warning his countrymen to vaccinate or live a more inconvenient life or the Israeli health minister threatening that “whoever will not be vaccinated will be left behind,”...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
How Malaysia sheltered Hidilyn Diaz


                                 

                                                                        LODESTAR -
                                                                        By Danton Remoto
                                     | August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In May last year, I received a message from Gang Badoy Capati, my good friend and moving light of Rock Ed Philippines, a social-development group. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
A partnership for the future


                                 

                                                                        DIPLOMATIC POUCH -
                                                                        By Daniel Pruce
                                     | August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Earlier this week, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – or ASEAN – agreed that the UK would become a Dialogue Partner. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with