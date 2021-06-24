





































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Exploring Philippine seas today, for the generations of tomorrow

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           DIPLOMATIC POUCH - John Law (The Philippine Star) - June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
In March 2021, a leading Philippine oceanographer and an American explorer, together, reached the deepest point of the Philippine Trench a historic voyage to one of the least-explored places on Earth. By partnering on marine issues, whether on marine sustainability or maritime domain awareness, we protect and explore the world’s interconnected waters, including the Philippine seas.



This June, we celebrate not only World Oceans Month, but also the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Philippines. Our cooperation on maritime issues stands out for its incredible promise. Since the launch of the Peace Corps and USAID in the Philippines 60 years ago, Americans and Filipinos have been working together to protect Philippine marine spaces and marine species.  In the years to come, we must redouble our efforts to protect the richness of Philippine seas.



When Dr. Onda and Victor Vescovo reached the Emden Deep, even there, they discovered ocean plastics. Plastic debris in our oceans is a global problem that costs the world as much as $2.5 trillion annually. Earlier this month, during a marine-focused “Oceans of Opportunities” conference, the US Center for Strategic and International Studies and University of Philippines International Maritime Law of the Sea characterized the Philippines’ marine environmental situation as “stark.” They noted that the country and its neighbors are “literally choking on plastic debris,” 750,000 metrics tons of which leach into the sea from the Philippines every year.



However, in the face of this challenge, one expert claimed US-Philippine marine cooperation is one of the “most productive endeavors we have seen historically.” Together, we are improving waste management and developing innovations in packaging and recycling to keep debris out of the ocean, while raising community awareness to change handling of plastic waste. Our work to make Philippine waters plastic-free will revive coral reefs, strengthen fish populations, clean up the beaches, support tourism and reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.



Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing costs the Philippines an estimated P63 billion a year and endangers the marine species that produce food and income for millions of Filipinos. We’ve partnered with the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and local government units throughout the Philippines to help stop these destructive practices. Through USAID Fish Right, we’re also working to ensure safe, legal fishing practices are not only sustainable but profitable for Filipino fisherfolk.



Because waters are all connected, we are committed to increasing regional and multilateral cooperation on marine issues. Through regional projects like USAID Oceans, events like the Leaders’ Summit on Climate and organizations like the Young Southeast Asian Leadership Initiative (YSEALI), we are bringing international partners together to take action to improve the management and sustainability of our shared resources.



This past April, a team of Filipino and American explorers jointly discovered a sunken Navy destroyer, the USS Johnston, lost during the Battle off Samar on Oct. 25, 1944, as Americans and Filipinos fought to liberate the Philippines during World War II. The shipwreck, the deepest of its kind at 21,000 feet underwater, presents a unique opportunity to learn more about marine habitat and history. This amazing discovery, more than 75 years after the USS Johnston was thought lost for good, highlights the need for more research and visibility into our waters. Ocean and reef health help us measure changes in key environmental indicators and can affect conditions in coastal waters hundreds of miles away. The more data we can gather on fish populations, the more accurate the baseline we have from which to measure climate change effects and implement policies to best protect our maritime riches for future generations.



To jumpstart this critical work, our leading youth exchange program YSEALI piloted a Marine Accelerator Program this year to train 62 emerging leaders of 33 marine conservation projects from across Southeast Asia. These projects will enable emerging conservation leaders to improve regional cooperation and address maritime and inland waterway issues, such as illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, river or marine ecosystem degradation and marine debris.



While conservation efforts are critical, preserving marine species requires protecting marine spaces.  This August marks the 70th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), which underpins our security alliance. The security benefits of MDT enable cooperation to improve maritime domain awareness and deter nations from committing environmental crimes.  Using tools like the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite and satellite imagery, the United States and the Philippines are working together to stop environmental damage before it happens.



With much at stake – sovereignty, food security and livelihoods – we must continue to do our utmost to protect the world’s waters.



*     *     *



John Law is Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Manila.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Our broken economy and what caused it


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
I spent the better part of last week conferring with fellow economists from the University of the Philippines and De La Salle University.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Malaysian opposition leader extols Rizal for ‘Malay union’


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Political foes tried to break Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim with solitary imprisonment on trumped up charges.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Incoherence


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
From distributing ayuda to regulating face shield use to declaring quarantine classifications and rolling out COVID vaccination, you can see the government fumbling to get its act together.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Allow time lag after a Duterte outburst


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We used to say that all statements of President Duterte must be in writing and under oath to assure the public that he meant every word said. Now we think listeners should also allow a time lag before speculating...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Stupid is as stupid does


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
As the metal grinder cut half way through my foot, the first thing I recalled was the famous phrase of Forrest Gump: “Stupid is as stupid does.” Working with power tools with no protective gear is and...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL - Delta warning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL - Delta warning


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite ongoing vaccination campaigns, top health experts are warning that the world is far from being done with COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Roused


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
This week, it seems, the Liberal Party woke up from its long slumber.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
China vs USA vs Russia


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In 1949, the famous author George Orwell wrote a book called Nineteen Eighty Four.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Crimes against humanity?’


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission under Greco Belgica doesn’t spare anyone, even President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte’s townmate.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL - Vaccination or arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL - Vaccination or arrest


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite the risks posed by more infectious COVID variants, vaccine hesitancy remains significant among Filipinos.

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with