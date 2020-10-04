EDITORIAL - Lessons from Trump

Health experts have emphasized it from the start of the pandemic: coronavirus disease 2019 is highly contagious and can strike anyone. But by observing basic health safety protocols that are now known worldwide, it is possible to avoid getting COVID-19.

Now the leader of the world’s lone superpower and biggest economy has contracted the coronavirus, together with his wife. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania themselves announced their infection on Twitter in the early hours of Friday.

The infection is significant because Trump has been vocal in downplaying the COVID threat and the need to observe the health protocols, starting with wearing a mask. US media ran video footage of his children Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany, all wearing face masks as they entered the university pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio where he had his first presidential debate Tuesday night with challenger Joe Biden. The siblings then took off their masks as they settled in their seats. In Trump’s campaign sorties, he has thumbed his nose at those who are stressing the importance of physical distancing.

Some reports said the US president was tested daily for the coronavirus. Clearly, testing is different from avoiding infection. Now the illness has sidelined him for at least a week, into the final stretch of his campaign for reelection.

The lessons here can be combined with those from other countries that have allowed the full reopening of businesses, particularly bars and dine-in restaurants, only to see a resurgence of the virus, compelling them to reimpose restrictions and shut down businesses again. Health experts have repeatedly warned that the resumption of economic activities must be accompanied by significant boosts in capabilities for COVID testing, contact tracing, isolation and treatment. And in the absence of a vaccine or cure, all health protocols must continue to be observed, including physical distancing, wearing of masks, regular hand-washing and disinfection.

These are worth remembering especially with the approach of the Christmas season and increased attendance at church services. The virus has infected even Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the former archbishop of Manila who now occupies a high position in the Vatican. While people pray for those who have succumbed to COVID, for the recovery of the infected, and for the virus to be beaten for good, prayers must be accompanied by active efforts to prevent infection. Healthy people mean more people able to celebrate mass inside churches.