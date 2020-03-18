NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Enhanced quarantine
(The Philippine Star) - March 18, 2020 - 12:00am

If the government wants public cooperation in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, it should improve its messaging and implementation of measures against COVID-19.

Confusion marked the implementation of the community quarantine in Metro Manila, later enhanced to include all of Luzon. Even those tasked to implement the measure lacked clarity on the specifics of the order. There was no systematic and uniform protocol among the Metro Manila local government units in implementing the temperature and ID checks. The confusion further stoked panic buying in supermarkets and pharmacies and led to crowding at checkpoint bottlenecks.

In the absence of mass transportation, for example, alternative modes of bringing frontline workers to their workplaces, such as nurses and pharmacy personnel, should have been made available. Or else employers in exempted sectors, such as supermarkets and public utilities, should have been alerted to have private transportation available for their workers.

At several checkpoints, cargo trucks were barred from entering Metro Manila, despite reassurance from Malacañang officials the other night that cargo movement in and out of the National Capital Region would be “unhampered.” Last night, thousands of commuters were stranded all over Metro Manila, waiting for rides to the provinces, with no money to check into temporary shelters and hoping for help from the government.

It’s early days yet; lessons learned in the initial implementation of the community quarantine should lead to fine-tuning of policies and resources. Last night, Malacañang declared a state of calamity nationwide. The move is reportedly meant to speed up the release of quick response funds to local government units and allow the LGUs to assist their constituents in responding to the public health emergency.

People are supporting efforts to beat the COVID-19 contagion. If the community quarantine needed enhancement, however, so does the implementation.

It’s a public health, not a security, crisis
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
It is odd that while the coronavirus scourge is a public health emergency more than a security threat, President Duterte’s military-police apparatus is playing the lead role of enforcing the rules and gui...
Opinion
fbfb
Drastic
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
On the advice of public health experts, our government put the entire metropolitan area under “community quarantine.”
Opinion
fbfb
Remembering Pres. Ramon Magsaysay today
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Before I write on the latest COVID-19 happenings in Cebu, allow me to bring you back in time…
Opinion
fbfb
Scammers are at it again, riding on COVID-19 scare
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | March 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Cyber-scams are again rampant during this COVID-19 scare. Money is stolen from panicky people looking for a cure or preventive.
Opinion
fbfb
China’s swan song and COVID-19’s big winner
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | March 18, 2020 - 12:00am
China’s reign as the world’s manufacturing epicenter is coming to a close and the coronavirus is its swan song.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Minimize the pain
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | March 18, 2020 - 12:00am
As the enhanced community quarantine was suddenly implemented yesterday, among those who failed to report for work were nurses and other hospital staff, pharmacy employees as well as other people on the front lines...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
No longer a privacy issue
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | March 18, 2020 - 12:00am
At the rate the infection to coronavirus disease 2019 is spreading across the entire Philippines, it was deemed necessary to expand the coverage of the so-called “community quarantine” Luzon-wide.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
What’s your excuse?
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | March 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Remember all the things you said you would do if you only had a chance? Like how you would love to clean up your room, your house, repaint, renovate?
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Power industry’s integrity must not be compromised
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
My women readers, most of them housewives, as I am, have expressed concern over a controversy that haunts the electric power industry.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Fighting for safe spaces
TOWARDS JUSTICE - By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Anonymity is both a boon and a bane for online life, but one cannot deny that it as well as other features of the Internet, confers a certain degree of power.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
