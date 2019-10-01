Business with heart

Roughly over 40 years ago, I was working as a public relations manager at one of the biggest business conglomerates in the country at the time under the leadership of the founder Col. Andres Soriano. He lived by a code that I remember to this day – “Profit with Honor”. Which meant that business would be a priority, but so to would be giving back to the communities where we operated.

This was solid corporate social responsibility back in a time when it wasn’t that big of a corporate buzz trend yet. Today it is somewhat expected for big corporations to give back and that’s great, but there are still those that do it with heart and not just to fulfill a company requirement. Col. Soriano’s two sons – Andres Jr. and his brother Jose M. Soriano, who have also passed – carried on his traditions and led the company to even greater heights, all while not forgetting to help those who needed it most.

I believe that leaders like them and those who have a heart for the poor like them were instrumental in shaping the landscape of the current corporate social responsibility model. Now it’s not just enough for a company to continue to grow their bottom line, but also make a contribution to the community and to nation building at the same time. In this way, business becomes sustainable and profit is not just profit for profit’s sake.

Now, the more that companies succeed, the bigger their return investment in the community. After all, it’s the communities – the people, the talent, and the consumers – that allowed these corporations to enjoy such large levels of success. It is only right that the company also recognizes them and gives back accordingly.

Whether it’s investing in free schooling and training programs for local communities, donating to schools and charities, or investing in environmental policies, a company must include a strong corporate consciousness element into their business plans. There are even organizations that help ensure that they do or provide opportunities for them to give back.

One such organization is the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) which was organized in 1970 by a small group of business leaders to promote the practice of corporate social responsibility. Over the years the PBSP has grown into a large group with several business members who contribute a small amount of their annual net income to the group’s various charitable and educational programs for the development of schools, roads, bridges, and other important projects.

I am glad that businesses are careful to include good community projects in their yearly plans. A good social consciousness is important and necessary in these times and it’s nice to know that those who are making a lot of money are finding ways to give back too. I always feel excited and happy whenever I hear of CSR projects that go beyond the norm and leverage a company’s expertise – and not just their money – to uplift the community.

It’s probably only a matter of time before we see a full no-smoking ban in the country. We’re already seeing this implemented in so many public spaces and smokers now have to walk a considerable distance to be able to smoke. This is a good initiative because it protects those who don’t from second-hand smoke and, at the same time, might deter smokers from indulging in a habit that is simply not good for them.

There is just no ifs and or buts about it. Smoking is not healthy and can result in so many dangerous and life threatening diseases. Everyone knows it, but I do understand that it can be really difficult to quit. At the very least, bans are in place to protect those who could possibly inhale the smoke and get sick by proximity.

And it’s not just smoking anymore that’s getting a bad rap. The e-cigarette or the vape which is what people used instead of smoking has also been revealed to be just as bad for your health – if not worse in some cases. The American Medical Association has urged citizens to stop vaping until they have a better understanding of the over 450 illnesses and at least five deaths that have become associated with vaping.

Unfortunately vaping may prove to be just as bad as smoking and this presents a problem for the many who turned to this as a means to be able to quit smoking traditional cigarettes. I guess we’ll all have to wait and see what the scientific evidence unearths. But, in general, if at all possible letting go of smoking both regular and e-cigarettes is the best move. It can be hard, but with resolve and determination it can be done – I know because it’s something I did early in my thirties.

Let’s put our health and the health of those around us first and make the difficult decisions to let smoking go. Our lungs and our loved ones will thank us for it.