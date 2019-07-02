EDITORIAL - Stunted and malnourished

Organized labor’s campaign for a wage increase has reminded the country of another problem arising from poverty and limited resources: malnutrition. Studies have shown that the inadequacy of nourishment is causing long-term health-related problems such as stunting and proper brain development among Filipino children.

The three-year Expanded National Nutrition Survey of the Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute, in its second phase this year, has so far noted that undernourishment plays a role in the deaths of more than 29,000 Filipino children below five years old annually. The DOST-FNRI estimates that interventions needed to address the problem will cost P4.8 billion every year.

With that kind of funding requirement, the interventions must be properly designed, based on data being collected under the expanded survey. It aims to gather information on, among others, household and individual food intake and plate waste; changes in feeding practices of infants and children up to 23 months old, and maternal nutrition and health status among pregnant women as well as mothers with children up to three years old. The survey aims to determine the magnitude and scope of food insecurity among households. It also aims to determine the prevalence of risk factors for non-communicable diseases.

Once data gathering is completed this year, the results are expected to be released by 2020. The information, which will provide a picture of household and per capita food consumption in the country, will be used as a basis for food production targets, poverty calculation, recommended energy and nutrient intakes, desirable dietary patterns as well as the development of regional menus.

The survey, which is being conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority, has been allocated a budget of P320 million. It will need the cooperation of the public and support from local government units for efficient and accurate information gathering. With their three-year term just starting, the new batch of local government officials must ensure that the survey gets the support it needs from their offices and constituents.

Local governments also play a critical role in the provision of proper nourishment particularly to children. There are ongoing school feeding programs, which can be augmented by additional resources and enhanced with expert advice on proper nutrients. Children need more than food items that mainly fill the stomach and drive away hunger pangs; they need sufficient nourishment.