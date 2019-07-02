NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Stunted and malnourished
(The Philippine Star) - July 2, 2019 - 12:00am

Organized labor’s campaign for a wage increase has reminded the country of another problem arising from poverty and limited resources: malnutrition. Studies have shown that the inadequacy of nourishment is causing long-term health-related problems such as stunting and proper brain development among Filipino children.

The three-year Expanded National Nutrition Survey of the Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute, in its second phase this year, has so far noted that undernourishment plays a role in the deaths of more than 29,000 Filipino children below five years old annually. The DOST-FNRI estimates that interventions needed to address the problem will cost P4.8 billion every year.

With that kind of funding requirement, the interventions must be properly designed, based on data being collected under the expanded survey. It aims to gather information on, among others, household and individual food intake and plate waste; changes in feeding practices of infants and children up to 23 months old, and maternal nutrition and health status among pregnant women as well as mothers with children up to three years old. The survey aims to determine the magnitude and scope of food insecurity among households. It also aims to determine the prevalence of risk factors for non-communicable diseases.

Once data gathering is completed this year, the results are expected to be released by 2020. The information, which will provide a picture of household and per capita food consumption in the country, will be used as a basis for food production targets, poverty calculation, recommended energy and nutrient intakes, desirable dietary patterns as well as the development of regional menus.

The survey, which is being conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority, has been allocated a budget of P320 million. It will need the cooperation of the public and support from local government units for efficient and accurate information gathering. With their three-year term just starting, the new batch of local government officials must ensure that the survey gets the support it needs from their offices and constituents.

Local governments also play a critical role in the provision of proper nourishment particularly to children. There are ongoing school feeding programs, which can be augmented by additional resources and enhanced with expert advice on proper nutrients. Children need more than food items that mainly fill the stomach and drive away hunger pangs; they need sufficient nourishment.

FILIPINO CHILDREN WAGE INCREASE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Hail to the ‘accidental’ Chief Justice’
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
It was my first time to meet in person the incumbent head of the country’s highest judicial body, Chief Justice Lucas Purugganan Bersamin.
Opinion
On the shores of sacred seas
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
I am amused at the viral satiric posts and memes on social media regarding the “nationality” of the different species of fishes swimming in the West Philippine Seas.
Opinion
Filipino cuisine gaining popularity in the US
BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Babe Romualdez | June 30, 2019 - 12:00am
More people in the United States are now interested in tasting Filipino cuisine.
Opinion
Risky rebars used in high-rise condos
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | June 30, 2019 - 12:00am
With everybody talking of Filipino fishermen being harassed by Chinese intruders in Philippine waters, many other urgent matters of life and death have been pushed away from our notoriously short span of attent...
Opinion
Baguio: An urban Lazarus
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Millions of Filipinos who love Baguio City formerly known as the City of Pines have long mourned the slow decay or death of the country’s “Summer Capital.”
Opinion
Latest
Deft, patriotic hand needed in WPS row
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
WITH West Philippine Sea disputes heating up, the country needs a skillful and patriotic hand to guide it.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Magellan
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
After saying he will not interfere in the fight for Speaker of the House, President Rodrigo Duterte relented and said he would announce his endorsement on June 28.
1 hour ago
Opinion
2 letters from our faithful readers
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The big breaking news in Cebu City these days is what former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña did to literally wreck his office and removed even the tiles, the sink and even the toilet bowl, the ceiling and the...
1 hour ago
Opinion
Gingoog under a new regime
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Amid the healthy noise of celebrators, the newly elected chief executive of Gingoog City, Erick Cañosa, defined his administration as one of hope, change and rehabilitation.
1 hour ago
Opinion
A one-sided friendship
INTROSPECTIVE - By Tony Katigbak | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
There are very few real and true friends in the world.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with